India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

G7 summit will likely take place after election: Trump

G7 summit will likely take place after election: Trump
August 11
15:30 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump said the G7 Summit will likely take place after the November election, once again postponing the annual gathering after the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted plans for it to be held earlier this year. Addressing reporters at the White House on Monday, the President said that the White House had invited “a number of people” and that some have already accepted his invitation, reports Politico news.

“I’m much more inclined to do it sometime after the election,” he said.

“We’re going to be doing it after the election. I think it’s a better atmosphere to have a G7… I think it’s a lot, I think it’s just a better, calmer atmosphere to have a G7.” In May, the President had announced that he was postponing the G7 leaders’ summit, adding it was “outdated” and that he would like to invite more countries to the meeting, including India.

He said then that the summit could be held over the weekend just before or after the UN General Assembly, which is scheduled to start on September 15, or after the US presidential election in November.

Trump added that he would like to see more countries within the group made up of the US, Japan, France, the UK, Italy, Canada and Germany. He said he wanted to invite India, Australia, Russia, and South Korea to the meeting, and that it could be a G11 or a G10.

The G7 leaders’ meeting, which the US is to host this year as it occupies the rotating presidency of the group, was scheduled from June 10-12. Trump announced in April the cancellation of the in-person summit due to the rapid expansion and severity of the pandemic, and said it would take place virtually.

His announcement in April came after German Chancellor Angela Merkel declined Trump’s invitation to attend the Summit.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Will it be right decision for India to join QUAD naval exercises?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA HOMES

    betting India

    ADVERTISEMENT – HOMES BY WARMINGTON

    Homes By Warmington

    ADVERTISEMENT – SEVEN JACKPOTS

    casino

    ADVERTISEMENT – BETRALLY INDIA

    betting India

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    Follow us On Twitter

    RT @htTweets: Russia approves first #COVID19 vaccine for use, Putin says his daughter inoculated https://t.co/kLeogpNcW5 https://t.co/Ue2Mâ€¦
    h J R

    - August 11, 2020, 10:26 am

    RT @ndtv: #CoronavirusVaccine https://t.co/Dt03AQRyrz
    h J R

    - August 11, 2020, 10:26 am

    #G7 summit will likely take place after election: #Trump - https://t.co/fHY95PZFBO Get your news featured useâ€¦ https://t.co/KlYRLSFwKs
    h J R

    - August 11, 2020, 10:00 am

    74% in rural #India ... - https://t.co/qYAG42v8Am Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AatmaNirbharBharatâ€¦ https://t.co/2698Rx73o1
    h J R

    - August 11, 2020, 9:57 am

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.