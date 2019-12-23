Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Gadkari bats for IT, e-governance, praises FASTag system

Gadkari bats for IT, e-governance, praises FASTag system
December 23
10:42 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NAGPUR: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Sunday said information technology (IT) and e-governance were bringing transparency and facilitating good governance. He was speaking at the valedictory session of a two- day regional conference on ‘Improving Public Service Delivery

Role of Governments’ at Nagpur. “My (Road Transport and Highways) department has started FASTag system for toll collection. This has been implemented upto 51-52 percent till date, and will be done completely by next month. Earlier, our toll collection was Rs 68 crore per day. After implementing the FASTag system, it has gone up to Rs 81 crore per day,” he said.

“I am hoping to increase it by Rs 25 crore per day, and our income will increase by Rs 10000-11000 crore compared tolast year. A small step towards e-governance has led to this increase in income,” said Gadkari. He said positive and development orientated approach, transparency, corruption-free system, fast track decision making process and social and national commitment will lead to good governance.

The minister said performance audit should be carried out of bureaucrats periodically. Union Minister Jitendra Singh, who also attended the function, said the Narendra Modi government was committed to “reform, perform and transform”.

“The government is committed to zero tolerance towards corruption, but shall protect honest and sincere officers,” the minister of state for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions said. PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Polls

Does the Indian Govt needs good Economic Advisors?

  • Yes (100%, 85 Votes)
  • No (0%, 0 Votes)

Total Voters: 85

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT – Ponderosa Homes

Ponderosa Homes

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – Global Holidays

Global Holidays Early Bird Discounts

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Follow us On Twitter

Gadkari bats for #IT, e-governance, praises #FASTag system - https://t.co/lrWycEuGZz Get your news featured use… https://t.co/cUkwLjlB2D
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- December 23, 2019, 5:12 am

#Ganguly-Tendulkar as pair faced better quality bowlers than ... - https://t.co/czKUltZwLn Get your news featured… https://t.co/BvOxZ1CL6c
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- December 23, 2019, 5:04 am

Kim Kardashian gifts bottom workout machines - https://t.co/LhuVln5BXJ Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA… https://t.co/oqFUgrbHoh
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- December 23, 2019, 5:00 am

People living in unauthorised colonies cheated again: Kejriwal - https://t.co/Y5RrkvustD Get your news featured us… https://t.co/VDu9NRXv96
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- December 23, 2019, 4:58 am

Facebook

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.