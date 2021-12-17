Gadkari to chair national conference on investment opportunities in Mumbai today

Schools across US cancel classes over shooting threats on TikTok WASHINGTON: In a frightening incident, school districts across the US decided to cancel classes on Friday owing to reports of threats being made on short-video app TikTok that children and...

Pandemic’s Heavy Toll on Teen Mental Health Vidya Sethuraman India Post News Service The Covid-19 pandemic had an enormous impact on teen and young mental health. U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy released an advisory Dec. 7 noting...

Bhutan confers highest civilian award on PM Modi THIMPHU: Bhutan on Friday conferred its highest civilian award, Ngadag Pel gi Khorlo on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “Overjoyed to hear His Majesty pronounce Your Excellency Modiji’s Narendra Modi name...

Pak vs WI: Pity about the rescheduling of ODI series, says Ramiz Raja KARACHI: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja expressed disappointment after the ODI series against West Indies was rescheduled following the COVID scare. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and Cricket...

Nushrratt Bharuccha to return with ‘Chhorii’ sequel MUMBAI: A sequel to the hit horror film ‘Chhorri’ is in the works with actor Nushrratt Bharuccha and director Vishal Furia returning for the installment. ‘Chhorri’, which is available to...

Katrina Kaif changes Instagram DP to romantic wedding picture MUMBAI: Newly-married Bollywood star Katrina Kaif has updated her profile picture with a wedding picture with husband and actor Vicky Kaushal. For her new Instagram DP, Katrina chose a picture...

Ranveer Singh starrer ’83’ glimpse features on Burj Khalifa MUMBAI: After wowing the audience at the world premiere of their film at the Red Sea Film Festival in Jeddah, team ’83’ reached Dubai’s Burj Khalifa to promote their film...

US ‘violates’ free trade rules, threatens supply chain security: China WASHINGTON: The United States has been severely violating free trade rules and threatening global supply chain security, Chinese Embassy in Washington spokesperson Liu Pengyu said on Thursday. This reaction comes...

Miss World 2021 temporarily postponed following COVID-19 concerns NEW DELHI: The finale of this year’s ‘Miss World’– one of the prestigious international beauty pageants, has been temporarily postponed due to COVID-19 concerns. Miss World 2021 grand finale was...

Rajnath Singh to meet French counterpart today for 3rd annual Defence Dialogue NEW DELHI: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will attend a meeting with his French counterpart Florence Parly on Friday for the 3rd Annual Defence Dialogue between India and France. The meeting...

Gadkari to chair national conference on investment opportunities in Mumbai today NEW DELHI: Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari will chair National Conference on ‘Investment Opportunities in Highways, Transport and Logistics’ in Mumbai on Friday. As per an...

Four Ways to Have a Festive and Safe Holiday Season India Post News Service Entering the second holiday season of the COVID-19 pandemic, we are all eager to reconnect with family and friends and return to treasured holiday traditions. Some...

AAPI-TN Raises $75,000 to fight human trafficking in India India Post News Service During the American Association of Physicians of Indian Origin (AAPI) Fall Governing Body Meeting, a Fundraiser gala was held at Embassy Suites by Hilton in Franklin...

Consulate celebration of the Janjatiya Gaurav Divas India Post News Service CHICAGO: The Consulate General of India, Chicago organized the celebration of the Janjatiya Gaurav Divas on Saturday, 11 December 2021 in the Consulate premises as the...

Club of Indian Women hosts Annual Holiday India Post News Service CHICAGO: The Club of Indian Women (CIW) hosted its annual holiday gala on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at Ashyana Banquets in Downers Grove, a South-side suburb of...

Consular Camp organized at Plymouth, Michigan India Post News Service PLYMOUTH, MI: The Consulate General of India organized a Consular Camp at Plymouth in Michigan on December 11, 2021 with support from Indian League of America,...

JAIN PRIDE: 180 days of Fasting 5th time only on warm waterÂ Jyoti Dharo CHICAGO: Acharya Hans Ratna Maharaj Saheb appears setting a new record all the time with his 180-days fasting- a feat that he has achieved for the fifth time...

Sneak preview of â€˜THE KASHMIR FILESâ€™ Geetha Patil NEW YORK: The Federation of Indian Associations (FIA) and Indian American Community with many other partner organizations arranged a free sneak preview of the film – â€˜The Kashmir Files...

Representative Janet Yang Rohr I had the privilege of experiencing the Naperville branch of Metropolitan Asian Family Services, Inc., sharing a meal with the seniors served and watching wonderful skits and performances! I am...