Gadkari to chair national conference on investment opportunities in Mumbai today

December 17
09:34 2021
NEW DELHI: Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari will chair National Conference on ‘Investment Opportunities in Highways, Transport and Logistics’ in Mumbai on Friday.

As per an official release by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, “The conference aims to emphasize on the importance of collaboration between various Central and State Government Ministries, its agencies and the private sector to provide an impetus to India’s logistics sector and is in-line with the vision of Prime Minister, through the PM Gati Shakti – National Master Plan.”

In this regard, the Ministry of Road Transport and highways plan to prioritize the investment opportunities in highways, transport, and logistics focusing on three central themes, namely, Bharatmala Pariyojana, Asset Monetization, and Vehicle Scrapping Policy.

Bharatmala Pariyojana is the umbrella flagship program for national highway development with a focus on improving the efficiency of freight and passenger movement along with the development of allied infrastructure projects like Multi-Modal Logistics Parks, Intermodal Stations, Ropeways, Optical fiber cable infrastructure. Through discussions on Asset Monetization, Government plans to monetize assets worth Rs. 6 lakh crores by FY25. Investor interactions on Vehicle Scrapping Policy are aimed at attracting investments to set up Registered Vehicle Scrapping Facilities (RVSF) and Automated Testing Stations (ATS) which will help create a robust eco-system for phasing out of unfit and polluting vehicles. The conference also plans to highlight several marquee projects undertaken by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, namely, Zoji-la tunnel, Multi-Modal Logistics Parks among others.

The conference will see participation from potential investors, industry experts, and concerned central and state government ministries. All applicable covid protocols have been adhered to while organizing this conference. (ANI)

