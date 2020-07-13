India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

Gambhir recalls his days with Dhoni as a roommate

Gambhir recalls his days with Dhoni as a roommate
July 13
10:23 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: Former Indian opener Gautam Gambhir recently went down the memory lane and revisited the time when he shared room with veteran wicketkeeper-batsman M.S. Dhoni. “We were roommates for more than a month and all we used to talk about was hair because he had those long hair and how he would maintain that hair and all that stuff,” Gambhir said while speaking on Star Sports Cricket Connected show.

“We remember sleeping on the floor, because we had a very small room and the first week, we were discussing how to make this room look bigger. “So, we removed the bed out of the room and then we slept on the floor on the mattresses and it was a great moment because we both were young,” he added.

Meanwhile, former Proteas captain and current Director of Cricket South Africa Graeme Smith said it is hard to find anyone in world cricket that didn’t get along with Dhoni. “I seriously doubt that you probably find anyone in world cricket that didn’t get on with MS. He went about his business. He was calm, he was collected,” Smith said.

Dhoni, who made his debut in 2004 against Bangladesh, has so far played 90 Tests, 350 ODIs and 98 T20Is for India, amassing over 17,000 international runs. He has been on a sabbatical ever since the semi-finals of the 2019 World Cup where India lost to New Zealand.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Can China be trusted with the agreement to pullback?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA HOMES

    betting India

    ADVERTISEMENT – HOMES BY WARMINGTON

    Homes By Warmington

    ADVERTISEMENT – DAFABET ESPORTS

    Dafabet Gaming Portal

    ADVERTISEMENT – SEVEN JACKPOTS

    casino

    ADVERTISEMENT – BETRALLY INDIA

    betting India

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    Follow us On Twitter

    #Travancore royal family's rights in Padmanabhaswamy temple affairs upheld - https://t.co/seIzDrKMQj Get your newsâ€¦ https://t.co/YRt4oohrzJ
    h J R

    - July 13, 2020, 8:02 am

    Our doors are open for Pilot and his MLAs: ... - https://t.co/XdOF8NtrD8 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSAâ€¦ https://t.co/fhwz1d9feO
    h J R

    - July 13, 2020, 8:00 am

    Indian-American wins New Jersey ... - https://t.co/RYvNgBzmSQ Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #Chicagoâ€¦ https://t.co/emvFFu8mwn
    h J R

    - July 13, 2020, 6:04 am

    All eyes on #Congress meeting in Jaipur - https://t.co/lwAfZzsE9m Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSAâ€¦ https://t.co/WufwFRLQ4P
    h J R

    - July 13, 2020, 6:00 am

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.