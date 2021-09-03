India Post News Paper

‘Game of Thrones’ official fan event to launch in February

September 03
10:32 2021
WASHINGTON: Two years after the finale episode of the popular show ‘Game of Thrones’, the makers are now all set to come up with an official fan convention in Las Vegas from February 18 to February 20, 2022.

According to Variety, the three-day gala will feature special guests, panel discussions, cosplay and trivia competitions, autograph signings, photo opportunities and exclusive ‘Game of Thrones’

GOT Official Fan Convention Logo

merchandise, among other activities.

Excited about the event, Peter van Roden, senior vice president of Warner Bros. Themed Entertainment, said, “‘Game of Thrones’ is a cultural phenomenon with an incredible fanbase, and we are thrilled to be celebrating both with the first official ‘Game of Thrones’ fan convention.This is an exciting initiative, growing one of our beloved global franchises and allowing fans to become even more immersed in the world of Westeros and beyond. This will be a truly unforgettable experience that loyal and new fans alike will love and enjoy.”

Apart from the convention, ‘Game of Thrones’ fans also have a prequel series ‘House Of The Dragon‘ to look forward to next year. (ANI)

 

