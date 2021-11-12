Gandhi event at Loyola University

Surendra Ullal

CHICAGO: The Delhi Chicago Sister Cities Committee, hosted an event in honor of Mahatma Gandhi’s legacy at the Loyola University of Chicago On October 29, 2021,

Chaired by SmitaShah the event was graced by Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, CEO of World Business Chicago Michael Fassnacht, community leaders Niranjan S. Shah, Babu Patel and Dr Vijay Dave, as well as Consul Generals Marvin Brustin of Nepal, Phumzille Mazikbuko of South Africa, and Amit Kumar of India. They all joined in supporting the program. Swami Ishatmananda of the Ramakrishna Mission opened the program with a beautiful prayer.

“This program allows us to recognize the Indian Community of Chicago, and through Mahatma Gandhi, consider how we can all have an impact on strengthening the City of Chicago by working with the broader community,” Smita Shah observed in her remarks

Mayor Lightfoot also declared October 2021, Mahatma Gandhi month in the City of Chicago, a first of its kind honor for the community and Gandhiji. “Whereas Gandhi has a close connection to many Americans; Gandhi drew inspiration from Henry David Thoreau’s essay on Civil Disobedience, which has a great deal to do with shaping Gandhi’s opinion on the subject, and to him influencing several African American Leaders such as Howard Thurman, Benjamin Mays, and Martin Luther King,” noted Mayor Lightfoot in her proclamation, and the “vibrant and energetic Indian community that has made vital contributions to the City of Chicago,” she was honored to proclaim this month in honor of Mahatma Gandhi.

“Gandhiji is the most important leader of our time, and as we celebrate Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav, we celebrate Gandhiji for the year,” noted the Consul General of India, Amit Kumar.

A number of Indian Community leaders in attendance were Raj Patel of FIA, Hina Trivedi, Ashish Sen, Gladson Varghese of AAEIO, and Jesel Patel. Civic leaders in attendance included Chevy Humphrey of the Museum of Science and Industry, Mary Ellen Caron of After School Matters, Tim Martin former Secretary of Transportation for the State of Illinois, and Bart Moy from the Mayor’s office.

