Gandhi Jayanti tributes by Consulate, San Francisco

October 07
15:20 2021
India Post News Service

The Consulate General of India, San Francisco, marked Gandhi Jayanti by paying floral tributes at his statue at Embarcadero, San Francisco. A talk by renowned Gandhi scholar, Dr Shobhana Radhakrishna was streamed on the Consulate’s Facebook page. A “walk for peace” across the iconic Golden Gate Bridge was also organized in which around 100 community members participated.

 

