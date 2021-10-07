Gandhi Jayanti tributes by Consulate, San Francisco
October 07
15:20 2021
India Post News Service
The Consulate General of India, San Francisco, marked Gandhi Jayanti by paying floral tributes at his statue at Embarcadero, San Francisco. A talk by renowned Gandhi scholar, Dr Shobhana Radhakrishna was streamed on the Consulate’s Facebook page. A “walk for peace” across the iconic Golden Gate Bridge was also organized in which around 100 community members participated.
