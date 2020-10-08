Gandhi Memorial Chicago celebrated 151st Birthday of Mahatma Gandhi
Suresh Bodiwala
CHICAGO: Gandhi Memorial Chicago NFP celebrated the 151st Birthday of Mahatma Gandhi on Oct. 2, 2020, at the Gandhi statue located in the Heritage Public Park, Skokie, Illinois. Every year Bapu’s birthday is celebrated since inception, for the past 17 yrs.
Despite the typical Chicago cold windy day, Mother Nature blessed this happy occasion with very comfortable weather. The celebrations started with the reciting of Gandhi’s favorite prayer “Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram” The program was facilitated by Senior Board Member Mr. Satish Chander
All the norms of social distancing and wearing facemasks were duly observed by all the guests. Amit Kumar, CGI, conveyed the good wishes from the President of India on this occasion and encouraged the volunteers to continue spreading the message of Mahatma Gandhi.
The Village of Skokie Clerk. Pramod Shah appreciated the services of Gandhi Memorial and thanked the guests for their participation. Mr. Omprakash Kamaria also conveyed his good wishes on the occasion.
Dr C.M. Mod briefly outlined History of Establishment of Statue of “Mahatma” October 2, 2004 in Skokie, Illinois. And offered a vote of thanks at the end of the program. The Consulate office provided the snacks and beverages at the conclusion of the event.