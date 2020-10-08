India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

Gandhi Memorial Chicago celebrated 151st Birthday of Mahatma Gandhi

Gandhi Memorial Chicago celebrated 151st Birthday of Mahatma Gandhi
October 08
16:47 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Suresh Bodiwala

CHICAGO: Gandhi Memorial Chicago NFP celebrated the 151st Birthday of Mahatma Gandhi on Oct. 2, 2020, at the Gandhi statue located in the Heritage Public Park, Skokie, Illinois. Every year Bapu’s birthday is celebrated since inception, for the past 17 yrs.

Despite the typical Chicago cold windy day, Mother Nature blessed this happy occasion with very comfortable weather. The celebrations started with the reciting of Gandhi’s favorite prayer “Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram” The program was facilitated by Senior Board Member Mr. Satish Chander

All the norms of social distancing and wearing facemasks were duly observed by all the guests. Amit Kumar, CGI, conveyed the good wishes from the President of India on this occasion and encouraged the volunteers to continue spreading the message of Mahatma Gandhi.

The Village of Skokie Clerk. Pramod Shah appreciated the services of Gandhi Memorial and thanked the guests for their participation. Mr. Omprakash Kamaria also conveyed his good wishes on the occasion.

Dr C.M. Mod briefly outlined History of Establishment of Statue of “Mahatma” October 2, 2004 in Skokie, Illinois. And offered a vote of thanks at the end of the program. The Consulate office provided the snacks and beverages at the conclusion of the event.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    JUSTIN SHA FOR MAYOR – FREMONT

    betting India

    YOGI CHUGH FOR FREMONT CITY COUNCIL

    Yogi Chugh For Mayor - Fremont

    BAJWA VICK FOR MAYOR – FREMONT

    Vik Bajwa Fremont

    AWARENESS – ACVOTE

    Santa Clara Registrar of Voters

    PRESEDENTIAL GENERAL ELECTIONS – AWARENESS CAMPAIGN

    Presedential General Elections

    TANDON FOR CONGRESS – DISTRICT 17

    TANDON FOR CONGRESS - DISTRICT 17

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac O’Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Follow us On Twitter

    Gandhi Memorial Chicago ... - https://t.co/tTQkfpNGf0 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #151stBirthdayOfMahatmaGandhi #American4Hindus #Cardiologist #Community #Diaspora #FIA #GandhiMemorialChicagoNFP #HinduAmericans #IACA #IndianAmericans #IndianCommunity
    h J R

    - October 8, 2020, 11:17 am

    Chicago Indian Consulate ... - https://t.co/lIdBMxdB6m Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #American4Hindus #Cardiologist #Community #Diaspora #FIA #HinduAmericanFoundation #HinduAmericans #IACA #IndianAmericans #IndianCommunity #IndianCommunityMembers #IndianOrigin
    h J R

    - October 8, 2020, 11:15 am

    Raja Krishnamoorthi introduces ... - https://t.co/egh71XoV7j Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #American4Hindus #BradSherman #Community #COVID19 #Diaspora #DrSPadmavati #FIA #HinduAmericanFoundation #HinduAmericans #IACA #IndiaCaucusChairmen #IndianAmericans
    h J R

    - October 8, 2020, 11:12 am

    Furniture giant #IKEA Taking off ... - https://t.co/m9MwGwckU0 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #American4Hindus #Cardiologist #Community #Diaspora #FIA #HinduAmericanFoundation #HinduAmericans #IACA #IKEAOffer #IKEAUpdates #IndianAmericansProducts #IndianAmericans
    h J R

    - October 8, 2020, 11:11 am

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    © 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.