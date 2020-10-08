Gandhi Memorial Chicago celebrated 151st Birthday of Mahatma Gandhi Suresh Bodiwala CHICAGO: Gandhi Memorial Chicago NFP celebrated the 151st Birthday of Mahatma Gandhi on Oct. 2, 2020, at the Gandhi statue located in the Heritage Public Park, Skokie, Illinois....

Chicago Indian Consulate commemorates Mahatma 151st birth anniversary Surendra Ullal CHICAGO: On the occasion of the 151st birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, Mayor of Chicago has proclaimed 2 October as the ‘Mahatma Gandhi Day in Chicago’. The Indian Consulate...

Raja Krishnamoorthi introduces Bipartisan Resolution honoring Mahatma Neela Pandya WASHINGTON, D.C.: US Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi (IL-8), together with India Caucus Chairmen Brad Sherman (CA-30) and George Holding (NC-2), as well as Representatives Ami Bera (CA-7), Pramila Jayapal (WA-7),...

Furniture giant IKEA Taking off campaign video trivializing yoga Madhu Patel CHICAGO: Multinational home furnishings retailer IKEA will be refreshing its campaign video that trivialized Yoga after protest from a large group of Indian Americans over its recently launched...

Gandhi Nonviolence Rally in Naperville attended by many Bhanu Swargam CHICAGO: United for Peace Coalition of peace and interfaith organizations from all across Chicagoland area held a Gandhi Nonviolence Rally in Naperville, a Chicago suburb, on Oct 2,...

Rana Regan Pharmacy sponsored COVID Testing & Flu Shots for Seniors Jayanti Oza CHICAGO: Rana-Reagan Pharmacy sponsored a health fair for Bharitya Senior Citizens of Chicago members at their location Rana-Reagan Community Center in Carol Stream. They provided services such as...

Sewa Int’l donates $1 M in supplies to Covid-affected and Wildfire Victims SAN FRANCISCO, CA: Since the pandemic started in March 2020, Sewa International Bay Area Chapter has served approximately 20,000 families across Northern California by distributing essential supplies such as fresh fruits, vegetables,...

Demonstration in support of Sudarshan TV Chavanke Vandana Jhingan CHICAGO: Indian Americans in fairly good numbers gathered for a peaceful demonstration in support of Sudarshan TV, a television broadcast station in India to underline the principle that a free media is an important...

Surviving the Gig Economy Vidya Sethuraman India Post News Service The U.S. labor force is increasingly moving towards the gig economy. More than one-third of workers in the U.S. – overwhelmingly people of color...

SF Consulate’s virtual events on Gandhi Jayanti India Post News Service The Consulate of India, San Francisco held virtual celebrations on the occasion of the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi on Oct 1 and Oct 2. ...

House unanimously passes H.R.3131 – South Asian Heart Health Awareness and Research Act Ajay Ghosh WASHINGTON, DC: “We want to express our sincere gratitude and appreciation to US Congress for unanimously passing the legislation, South Asian Heart Health Awareness and Research Act of...

Under privileged members of Indian Diaspora in USA India Post News Service SAN FRANCISCO: Indiaspora, a nonprofit organization of global Indian diaspora leaders a report with researchers at the Johns Hopkins’ Paul Nitze School of Advanced International Studies...

Measure T: Why Connecting to Nature is Good for Public Health Vidya Sethuraman India Post News Service The pandemic and recent wildfires have brought into sharp focus the importance of preserving and protecting undeveloped South Bay lands. Open space is an...

Disney+ sets ‘High School Musical: The Musical: The Series’ holiday special WASHINGTON: Holiday special episode of Famous Disney+ series ‘High School Musical: The Musical: The Series’ is all set to return to the streaming platform from December 11. According to The...

Kamala Harris will do a great job: Joe Biden WASHINGTON DC: Ahead of the US Vice-Presidential debate on Wednesday (local time), Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden expressed confidence in Vice-Presidential candidate Kamala Harris, saying she will do a ‘great...

Armenian Prime Minister urges int’l community to recognize Nagorno-Karabakh’s independence NEW DELHI: Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan called on the international community to recognize the independence of Nagorno-Karabakh. Pashinyan told Euronews that in order to stop the humanitarian disaster and...

UN needs to revive its energy to play greater role in maintaining international peace, security: India at UNGA NEW YORK: India has urged the United Nations to revive its energy to play a greater role in maintaining international peace and security to counter terrorism. Addressing the Sixth Committee...

US VP Debate: Temperatures soar as Harris, Pence attack each other on COVID-19 handling WASHINGTON: The US Vice-Presidential debate on Wednesday (local time) witnessed a sharp exchange of words over President Donald Trump’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Kamala Harris began her opening remarks at...

Urban air pollution may make COVID-19 more deadly, says study WASHINGTON: Researchers have found long-term exposure to urban air pollution may have made COVID-19 virus more deadly. “Both long-term and short-term exposure to air pollution has been associated with direct...