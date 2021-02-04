Gandhi Memorial observes Gandhiji’s Punyatithi – Shaheed Diwas in Chicagoland

India Post News Service

CHICAGO: Mahatma Gandhiji’s 73rd death anniversary was observed by singing Gandhiji’s favorite hymns, Release of a book, Swearing in of New Gandhi Memorial Board, Powerful Tributes by Community Leaders and Floral tributes to the Mahatma Gandhi Statute in the National Heritage Park on McCormick Boulevard on January 30 20 21 in Skokie, a Chicago suburb.

The homage ceremonies opened with garlanding of Gandhi’s Statute followed by singing of the American national Anthem followed by the Indian national Anthem sung by Mrs. Bharti Desai, renowned Gujarati singer.

Suresh Bodiwala, Chairman of Gandhi Memorial Foundation, Chicago welcomed the guests and announced the new officers of the Board of Directors: Suresh Bodiwala, Chairman, Dr. Mrs. Santosh Kumar, President, Dr. Sriram Sonty& Dr. Vijay G Prabhakar Vice Presidents and Mrs. Bharti Desai, Treasurer.

Chairman Suresh Bodiwala applauded the Founder of the Gandhi Memorial, Dr. Chandrakant Modi who personally donated $150,000 dollars in 2005 to facilitate this Gandhi Statute in Skokie. He hoped that the new Board will expand the organization’s activities to be more global in outlook and involve all other communities in cherishing Gandhiji’s vision.

India’s Consul General Amit Kumar administered the Oath of Office to the new Board of Directors of Gandhi Memorial Foundation, Chicago headed by Dr. Mrs. Santosh Kumar.

Dr. Mrs. Santosh Kumar in her presidential remarks said,”I am honored to be part of this noble institution, the Gandhi Memorial Foundation, Chicago. With all humility, I accept this great responsibility as your President.”

Mahatma Gandhiji inspired me as a teenager to choose Law as my career rather than being a physician for what I studied for. Gandhiji’s freedom struggle and the injustice done to our motherland emboldened me to become an Attorney to fight for the oppressed.

Gandhi ji’s words: “Be the Change” are the words of reckoning that still guide me every step of the way and is relevant even today in this digital age. Our Consul General Amit Kumar and his wife Mrs. Surabhi Kumar are very God Fearing and Simple people called to serve with a smile. We look forward to seek his guidance as our new Board builds on the legacies of our past presidents and boards in realizing Gandhiji vision in our daily lives. I am fortunate to have three very dedicatedleaders: Dr. Sriram Sonty, Dr. Vijay Prabhakar, Mrs. Bharathi Desai to join me on the new Board with our Chairman Bodiwala. Today we seek Mahatma Gandhiji blessings in all our endeavors as we strive to incorporate Gandhiji ideals into our everyday lives by embarking on life transforming projects that can make a difference in our lives and in the lives of our communities., She added”.

Dr. Vijay G. Prabhakar ,the Master of Ceremonies introduced India’s Consul General Amit Kumar and his wife, Mrs. Surabhi Kumar Career Diplomat Amit Kumar is an alumnus of IIT Kanpur, India and had worked with the Spiritual Guru Dalai Lama, when he as Director of Protocol, External Affairs Ministry, Delhi. Dr. Prabhakar commended the work of the Amit Kumar along with his Consuls P.K. Misra, Ranjith Singh and L.P. Gupta during this pandemic time for their effective response to the Midwest Community needs.

Speaking on the occasion, CG Amit Kumar traced the different significant initiatives of Gandhiji during India’s freedom struggle and extolled Gandhiji’s services to the Nation. He congratulated the new board of the Gandhi Memorial Foundation and was pleased to note that Mrs. Santosh Kumar and Dr. Vijay Prabhakar were involved in several Gandhi initiatives in Delhi and Chicago. He also commended Dr. Sriram Sonty’s efforts for a U.S.Gandhi Stamp.

CG Amit Kumar exhorted the Indian diaspora to translate Gandhiji’s vision into action by undertaking meaningful and purposeful projects here in Chicago. Consul General Amit Kumar honored Dr. C.M. Modi and his wife Mrs. Dina Modi with a silk shawl. Mrs. Surabhi Kumar presented the MAFS Gandhi Global Icon Medallion to Dr. C.M. Modi, Founder Gandhi Memorial, Chicago for all his efforts in nurturing the Gandhi Memorial Foundation, Chicago.

CG Amit Kumar released a Book: “Lasting Legacy of Gandhiji -Ma Santosh Kumar ” and Dr. Sriram Sonty received the first Copy of the book

Ms. Nisha Modi daughter of the Gandhi Memorial Founder Dr. C.M. Modi acknowledged the honor bestowed on her parents at the event. Dr. Sreenivas Reddy, President, American Association of Multi Ethnic Physicians, Chicago read the message of U.S. Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthy sent for the occasion. U.S. Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthy in his message reminded us of a Gandhi quote,” It is not just words. Action expresses priorities.”

Community leaders Sohan Joshi, Trustee FIA-Chicago, often described as Mayor of India Town on Devon Ave, Dr. Suresh Reddy, AAPI Past President, Chandni Divvuri, Chairperson , Nari Global Foundation, Palatine, and Smitesh Shah, UMAS Coordinator, Chicago paid glowing tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion. Gandhi’s favorite songs were sung by the MAFS Senior Chorale Group led by Anthony Rathor, Urvashi Bhatt, HimaliBharucha, Promila Mehta and Pankaj Patel while floral tributes were placed at the Gandhi Statute .

Ms. Bharti Desai, proposing a vote of thanks appreciated the presence of all the guests who attended this event despite the chilling cold weather.

Refreshments were served by Volunteers of Metropolitan Asian Family Services to all.

Comments

comments