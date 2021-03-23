India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

Gandhi peace prize to Sheikh Mujibur Rahman befitting tribute to New Delhi-Dhaka ties: Bangladesh

Gandhi peace prize to Sheikh Mujibur Rahman befitting tribute to New Delhi-Dhaka ties: Bangladesh
March 23
11:19 2021
Print This Article Share it With Friends

DHAKA: Bangladesh has said it is an honour for the country and its people as Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman has been conferred with Gandhi Peace Prize 2020 posthumously.

On Monday, India announced that Bangladesh’s father of the nation Rahman for the Gandhi Peace Prize.
In a statement on Monday, the Bangladesh government said that the award is a befitting tribute to the ever-deepening Bangladesh-India relations.

“The award is also a befitting tribute to the ever-deepening Bangladesh-India relations in a year when both countries are jointly celebrating the Golden Jubilee of Bangladesh’s Independence,” the statement read.

The Bangladesh government said that the honour assumes special significance on the 50th year of Bangladesh’s independence when the country is on the “verge of becoming a developing country, through political, economic and social transformation, the foundations of which were laid by Bangabandhu”.

“On the occasion, the people of Bangladesh pay homage to the two great leaders Bapuji and Bangabandhu, whose values and ideals remain even more relevant today for building a world of peace, free from oppression, injustice and deprivation,” the statement read.

The announcement of the award comes ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s much-anticipated visit to Bangladesh. It is his first foreign trip since the outbreak of COVID-19.

Announcing the award, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Sheikh Mujibur Rahman is “one of the greatest leaders of our subcontinent”. In a tweet, PM Modi said, “He remains an icon of indomitable courage and the tireless struggle for his millions of admirers.” “Gandhi Peace Prize 2020 has been conferred on Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, one of the greatest leaders of our subcontinent. Year 2020 marked the birth centenary of Bangabandhu. He remains an icon of indomitable courage and tireless struggle for his millions of admirers,” he tweeted.

A Ministry of External Affairs release said that the Prime Minister Modi visit is in connection with the commemoration of three epochal events – Mujib Borsho, the birth centenary of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman; 50 years of the establishment of diplomatic ties between India and Bangladesh and 50 years of Bangladesh’s war of liberation. Prime Minister Modi had last visited Bangladesh in 2015.

During the visit, the Prime Minister will attend the National Day programme of Bangladesh on March 26 as the guest of honour. (ANI) 

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Polls

Do you think UN should intervene in Myanmar?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition


Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – KB Home in Santa Clara

KB Homes

ADVERTISEMENT – ASIABET 2020

Asiabet

We make it easier for you by providing you with the latest news, celebrity gossip, and useful articles. Today we are bringing you a new form of entertainment, online casino India.

Casinoexpressindia.com is a website specialized in providing the folk of India with the best online casino out there.

Time to read some reviews about online casinos and start playing some fun games.

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Follow us On Twitter

AAPI Victory Fund endorses ... - https://t.co/eughk6Jwnr Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AAPIVictoryFund #American4Hindus #Community #Diaspora #FIA #HinduAmericanFoundation #HinduAmericans #IACA #IndianAmericanMayoralCandidate #IndianAmericans #IndianCommunity
h J R

- March 23, 2021, 10:32 am

@ANI: It has been decided that from 1st April, the vaccine will open for everybody above 45 years of age. We request that all eligible should immediately register and get vaccinated: Union Minister Prakash Javadekar #COVID19 https://t.co/RWoTORzYnW
h J R

- March 23, 2021, 10:23 am

52% say Covid variant-induced ... - https://t.co/muEuaE60qw Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #41LakhCases #BJP #CoronaNews #CoronaUpdateIndia #CoronavirusVaccineUpdates #CovidCasesIndialtdelhiHealthBulletin #DailyCasesIndia #Healthcare #ICMR #IndiaCoronaCases
h J R

- March 23, 2021, 10:15 am

Nadda releases #BJP's Assam ... - https://t.co/09eOw3sye8 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AssamAssemblyElections #AssamElectionBJP #AssamElections #AssamManifesto #CoronaNews #CoronaUpdateIndia #CoronavirusVaccineUpdates #HimantaBiswas #IndiaFightsCorona #JPNadda
h J R

- March 23, 2021, 10:11 am

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.