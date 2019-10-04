Gandhi Samaj celebrates Navratri festival in Chicago

HARISH RAO

CHICAGO: The Gandhi Samaj of Chicago celebrated its 35th Navratri Mahotsav at Maine East high School September 28 more than 900 members, guests and invitees participating in the nearly three-hour program.

The event started with Garba and Dandiya Raas. Gandhi Samaj president Hitesh Gandhi said it was the hard work of the committee member over the past two months that resulted in the huge attendance.

“Every year, we are getting more and more people joining this event organized by Gandhi Samaj of Chicago and this year it surpassed all the past figures,” he said. He thanked all sponsors and supporters for making the event a success.

This year, there was a live orchestra by Saregama group with two versatile singers, Nipa Shah and Rajesh Chalam. Gandhi also announced that the Samaj would host a Diwali celebration on November 2 at Ashton Place Banquet.

