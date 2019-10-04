Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Gandhi Samaj celebrates Navratri festival in Chicago

Gandhi Samaj celebrates Navratri festival in Chicago
October 04
11:42 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends
Gandhi Samaj Navratra arati to Goddess Durga

Gandhi Samaj Navratra arati to Goddess Durga

HARISH RAO

CHICAGO: The Gandhi Samaj of Chicago celebrated its 35th Navratri Mahotsav at Maine East high School September 28 more than 900 members, guests and invitees participating in the nearly three-hour program.

The event started with Garba and Dandiya Raas. Gandhi Samaj president Hitesh Gandhi said it was the hard work of the committee member over the past two months that resulted in the huge attendance.

Garba and Dandiya in progress

Garba and Dandiya in progress

“Every year, we are getting more and more people joining this event organized by Gandhi Samaj of Chicago and this year it surpassed all the past figures,” he said. He thanked all sponsors and supporters for making the event a success.

This year, there was a live orchestra by Saregama group with two versatile singers, Nipa Shah and Rajesh Chalam. Gandhi also announced that the Samaj would host a Diwali celebration on November 2 at Ashton Place Banquet.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Polls

Did PM Modi’s speech in UN Put that of Pak PM Imran Khan in poor light

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT – Ponderosa Homes

Ponderosa Homes

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – Global Holidays

Global Holidays Early Bird Discounts

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Follow us On Twitter

Malaysian PM raises Kashmir issue at UNGA, alleges India 'invaded and occupied' Kashmir - India Post-… https://t.co/GF0vv5WBJa
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- September 30, 2019, 5:38 am

19-year-old held in case of attack on journalist in Delhi's CR Park - India Post-https://t.co/WoLfYGsxZc DELHI: A 1… https://t.co/d5o4nbvWFj
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- September 30, 2019, 5:25 am

Boeing did not include 'key safeguards' on 737 MAX: Report - India Post-https://t.co/wD55HznAsp YORK: Boeing left o… https://t.co/l8d19zV8Wz
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- September 30, 2019, 5:23 am

New Google Internet protocol under anti-trust probe: Report - India Post-https://t.co/9QN4vtkRfB FRANCISCO: Google… https://t.co/gTJtgukzQH
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- September 30, 2019, 5:21 am

Facebook

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.