Gandhi Samaj of Chicago hosts Diwali event
Babu Tongawalla
CHICAGO: The Gandhi Samaj of Chicago Illinois recently celebrated Diwali by throwing a grand gala at the Ashton Place Banquets, attended and represented by individuals from various walks of life.
The event started with a Ganesh Stuti, invoking Lord Ganesh blessing on the auspicious occasion of Diwali.
Past President Hitesh Gandhi spoke about the Gandhi Samaj of Chicago and its history. Gandhi Samaj of Chicago current President Mrs. Kalpana Gandhi and Dimple Gandhi had traditional Lamp Lighting,
The current President in her address Mrs Kalpana Gandhi thanked everyone for their presence andspokeabout Gandhi Samaj importance to the community. She then thanked Puneet Sawhney of the Ashton Place for his help in making the gala a success.
This was followed by the entertainment section of the program staring with dances by the Saloni Group, Kenner Carman, Hema Shastri and Saloni. After the dances singers Gaurav Patel, Meena Sheth, Kiran Sheth, Meeti Vyas entertained all.
For more information on the Gandhi Samaj of Chicago please get in touch at email: [email protected]
