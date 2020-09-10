India Post News Paper

Ganesh Chaturthi celebrated at Ganesh TempleÂ 

Ganesh Chaturthi celebrated at Ganesh TempleÂ 
September 10
18:45 2020
Ganesh Ji Sthapna ceremony

Ganesh Ji Sthapna ceremony

Surendra Ullal

CHICAGO: Shree Ganesh Temple of Chicago celebrated its 6th annual Ganesh Chaturthi with same enthusiasm, as was the case in the past few years over the weekend of August 22-24 2020.

This year looked a little different given the social distancing restrictions, and the Board decided to host for the first time three days instead of the traditional eleven full days of the Chaturthi.

Despite the ongoing pandemic devotees were able to find time slots to celebrate Ganesh jiâ€™s birthday, while wearing masks and distancing all through the festival. The Sthapna Puja was on Friday August 21by thetemple priest and was attended by the founders Nirmal and GurbachanShewakramani and a limited number of devotees.

On Saturday August 22 darshan was available all day in short segments. On Sunday August 23, Pundit Nagendra Rao conducted a special Hawan Also on Monday morning he blessed the temple with a Shiv Abhishekh.  In the evening the Visarjan ceremony was conducted at the premises without the usual customary parade along Devon Avenue This was replaced with chanting by devotees   and assembled people.

Shiv Abhishek at the temple

Shiv Abhishek at the temple

 Although the eleven-day festival, enjoyed by thousands in past years, was greatly amiss, the management and the devotees felt happy to be able to commemorate this great religious festival in a way that was safe and healthy. By the grace of Ganpati the managements hoped that it could resume thenormal ceremony and festivities next year. 

 

