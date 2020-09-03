Nisha Sharma endorsed to contest Congressional Distt. 11 in California India Post News Service Danville, CA: Nisha Sharma, a woman of value, mother of 3 wonderful kids, and a community servant for decades, is a new hope for many! A...

Amma Mia – A book by Esha Deol helps new mothers India Post News Service Journey from being a women to mother is an exciting, exhilarating and anxious one. New mothers have a world full of joy, love and care to...

City of Fremont Accepting Pop Up Patio Applications from Businesses Offering Personal Services India Post News Service The City of Fremont has expanded its Pop Up Patio pilot program to businesses conducting personal services to use outdoor space to conduct business activities. This...

Fremont Unified School District Recruiting Six Community Members for SRO Review Team India Post News Service The Fremont Unified School District Board of Trustees recently voted to create a team to review the School Resource Officer Program, a joint partnership between FUSD...

Ganesh Utsav at Fremont Hindu Temple India Post News Service Ganesh Visarjan was celebrated with rituals and poojas at the Fremont Hindu temple on Aug 30, 2020. Ganesh murthy stapana was done on Aug 21st and...

Hunger in America Nears Levels of Great Depression – What Can Be Done? Vidya Sethuraman India Post News Service The COVID-19 pandemic has put a massive strain on most people’s lives around the world thanks to layoffs, pay cuts, and more—leaving millions of...

Indian Association of Sacramento celebrate India I-Day India Post News Service Over five thousand people, who used to come every year from the Greater Sacramento area and further away in the California-USA, to witness the India Day...

Ukraine brewery Pitched to withdraw “Kali F**kin” beer Madhu Patel CHICAGO: Hugely Upset Indians have strongly pithed Brovary (Ukraine) based Reformation Brewery to withdraw its beer “Kali F**kin IPA” named after Hindu goddess, calling it highly upsetting and...

KIIT at the Frontline of Odisha’s War Against Coronavirus India Post News Service Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT), Bhubaneswar and its sister institution Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS), moved by the compassionate vision of its Founder, Prof....

Spain brewers association recalls poster trivializing Lord Ganesh India Post News Service CHICAGO: The Association of Spanish Home Brewers (ACCE) has recalled the poster-carrying image of Hindu deity Lord Ganesh to promote its “IPA Day 2020” event to...

Merryhill Milpitas students show the way Meghaa With COVID-19 situation bringing in a new distance learning environment and summer lockdown for students, a group of eight middle school students (Milpitas Golden Knights) with the active volunteer guidance...

American Cricket Academy & Club St. Louis, Rises to Help Needy Ashwin Patel ST LOUIS: The American Cricket Academy & Club (ACAC) stepped in with full force to help the needy impacted one way or the other by Corona Virus by...

Alameda County Openings at a Glance In all cases, physical distancing & face coverings are required Visit the Public Health Department’s website for sector-specific guidelines and updated Health Officer Order (Revised August 28, 2020). Comments comments...

Fremont Announces Opening of Housing Navigation Center for Homeless India Post News Service FREMONT, Calif: The City of Fremont has announced the opening of its Housing Navigation Center (HNC). The new Center is another pivotal move in addressing the...

IMPACT to Endorse Slate of 23 General Election Candidates Neela Pandya WASHINGTON DC: In a virtual town hall meet, IMPACT, the leading Indian American advocacy organization, announced its slate of endorsed candidates for the 2020 general election. “With so...

Illinois Drivers 75 and older, get automatic one-year license extension Himani Sanagaram CHICAGO: With the health and safety of older Illinoisans in mind, State Senator Ram Villivalam (D-Chicago) is reassuring drivers, aged 75 and older, that they now have an...

New COVID-19 Popup Testing Location in Santa Clara County –26,000+ Tests Completed In August Testing Available Aug. 31 – Sept. 5 in San José, Milpitas, Mountain View, Cupertino, Campbell, and Los Altos Hills India Post News Service SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif.: The County of...

Pitch to open temples with COVID-19 precautions Ruchit Shah GANDHINAGAR: The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) has sought the opening of all the temples, Gurdwaras, Ashrams and other places of worship in the country, with all the COVID-19...

What says the current Indian law about gambling like online casinos? The Indian gambling market is worth 60 billion US dollars. In India, gambling as such is in a grey zone. While betting on a few things is allowed in some...