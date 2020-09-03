India Post News Paper

Ganesh Utsav at Fremont Hindu Temple

Ganesh Utsav at Fremont Hindu Temple
September 03
15:20 2020
20200830_132809India Post News Service

Ganesh Visarjan was celebrated with rituals and poojas at the Fremont Hindu temple on Aug 30, 2020. Ganesh murthy stapana was done on Aug 21st and poojas were conducted every day for a week. Visarjan is a ritual of immersing the clay idol of Ganesha in a waterbody. It is done to mark the beginning of Ganesha’s journey to his heavenly home.

The visarjan ritual symbolises the cycle of birth and death. It celebrates the reality of life that revolves around these facts. Moreover, the visarjan epitomises the concept of destruction, because nothing is permanent and that change is the only constant. Therefore, the tradition of visarjan is a reminder that everyone who is born on this planet or that exists shall perish one day.

Every year, Fremont temple visarjan was conducted at San Francisco’s iconic Golden Gate  bridge. Around 500 devotees used to participate in this yearly ritual. 20200830_134432

This year, celebrations and visarjan were held at the temple complex due to COVID. All safety precautions were adhered at all times at the temple complex. Visarjan began at 1 pm on Aug 30 among the priests chanting Ganesha Ashtakam. Dr Romesh Japra, Chairman, FHT and Rajesh Verma, Co-Chairman/CFO, FHT performed the visarjan of the deities with few devotees at the temple complex.

