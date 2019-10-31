Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Ganga Ram hospital doctor appointed faculty member at Rochester University in US

Ganga Ram hospital doctor appointed faculty member at Rochester University in US
October 31
16:38 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: A doctor, from the field of radiology, at a leading hospital here has been appointed as an adjunct professor at a well-known university in the US, officials said Thursday.

The hospital claimed that it was for the “first time” that an Indian doctor from the field of radiology will be imparting education and training to the students of the University of Rochester in the state of New York. 

“Dr T.B.S. Buxi, Chairman, Department of CT & MRI, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital has been appointed Adjunct Professor of Imaging Sciences in the School of Medicine and Dentistry at University of Rochester, New York, US,” the hospital said in a statement.

He was recently bestowed with NBE’s ‘Distinguished Teacher Award’ 2018 by the Vice President of India, it said. Buxi has been associated with GRIPMER (the Ganga Ram Institute For Postgraduate Medical Education & Research) as a faculty and has been involved in teaching and research in radiology for the last 35 years, the statement said.

He has also published numerous papers in national and international journals. Buxi will teach US students visiting Sir Ganga Ram Hospital here and also visit Rochester University, it said. PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Polls

Should Britain return the treasures it looted from India?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT – Ponderosa Homes

Ponderosa Homes

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – Global Holidays

Global Holidays Early Bird Discounts

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Follow us On Twitter

RT @ANI: Chancellor of Germany, Angela Merkel arrives in Delhi for the fifth India-Germany Inter Governmental Consultations (IGC). Jitendra…
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- October 31, 2019, 5:13 pm

Pak violated its obligations under Vienna Convention in Jadhav's case: #ICJ Prez tells UNGA -… https://t.co/MzzXzQ8XZi
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- October 31, 2019, 11:12 am

Two Indian-Americans seeking Republican Party nomination for congressional district polls in Texas -… https://t.co/7a3pLgxhMt
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- October 31, 2019, 11:10 am

Ganga Ram hospital doctor appointed faculty member at Rochester University in US - https://t.co/xLXmss1ldh Get you… https://t.co/k6FV33EEgo
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- October 31, 2019, 11:08 am

Facebook

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.