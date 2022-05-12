India Post News Paper

Blog

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Ganga to Mississippi – Walking with the rainbow

Ganga to Mississippi – Walking with the rainbow
May 12
16:01 2022
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Surendra Ullal

‘Ganga To Mississippi – Walking With The Rainbow’ is a memoir, a family history, part family novel, part self-examination, interspersed with generational trauma, imbued with immigrant folklores, all in a package of realism and ‘counter archive.’

Written by an India-born immigrant, Moon Khan, who had to leave the country like millions of Indians in search of better prospects, the memoir reads like a cinematic play-by-play of life in the rural part of India. Settled in Chicago, USA, Moon provides an absolutely captivating social, cultural, and historical commentary on India’s development from the 1960s to the 1980s.

 The book is co-authored by Moon’s son, Shaan Khan, who was born and raised in the United States. Shaan’s perspective gives the book a multi-generational and an international flavor.

Moon Khan - Shaan KhanMoon and Shaan Khan have written a captivating memoir, with unique rhythms, dusty winds and live characters that incarnate the voices and aspirations of most Indians. The father and son duo would take you to places you did not know you wanted to go because they write in a tingling humorous style with a poetic touch.

 Reviewing the book, Obaidur Rahman, Founder Chairman, Rahman 30, in Association with Super 30, writes, “Ganga to Mississippi provides an achingly accurate description of an emotional and physical connection that feels as though it describes a whole life. The memoir is an open letter to progeny, a suturing of past and present – with so many swerves it feels like a Formula 1 track.”

Commenting on the book at the launch of the memoir from the platform of Kalinga Literary Festival, Santosh Singh, Author and Assistant Editor of the Indian Express, portrays the link of the two generations as a link between Ganga and Mississippi – Moon representing Ganga and Shaan identifying with Mississippi. Singh also wrote the Foreword for the book, which is available on Amazon, both in the USA and India. Its Kindle version is only $4.99 or Rs. 371.

Ramesh Soparawala, Resident Editor, India Post, USA, calls it “a historical story that will linger with readers like memories of their first love.”

“It’s a testimonial of what we can all achieve if we accept the challenges,” says Dianne Pappas, a Yale law school graduate, and an American politician. Moon’s life has been a saga of very poor to very rich. Simultaneously, it was also a tumultuous journey from ordinary to extraordinary, from despair to repair, from shattered streets to shiny toll-ways, from a tiny village of Bihar, India, to a metropolis like Chicago.

Arun Kumar, Associate Editor, Hindustan Times finds “a super trajectory of identity” in the 233-page book, which was published in January 2022. Moon believes in a multitude of identities. Reinforcing the idea of solitary identity is like asking someone if he likes his wife or his mother, his kidney or heart, his son or his daughter. Moon explains this dilemma in a chapter titled “Who Am I?’

Atul K. Thakur, Author, Columnist, Literary Consultant, calls this an amazing novel of unanswerable questions as well as mysterious and innovative curiosities. “A work to be recognized for its honest reflections. Moon Khan’s journey assures hope,” he added. “With this memoir, you’re in on some very juicy gossip.”

Senior Journalist, Bibhesh Trivedi, advises, “Come hungry with a gorilla like appetite to a grand buffet. This memoir reminds us that no matter how far you fly, the past is always near and part of your dream.” 

According to Danish Reyaz, Group Editor,  Maeeshat, Ganga to Mississippi is a provocative, defiant, clever, painful, empowering, and hilarious novel of literary climax that you read while unchecking your biases.

Some chapter titles from the book may encourage one to buy this book:

  • Overcoming the odds: from preterm to awesome
  • A monster who snatched our hope
  • When I met an angel
  • Rooms with holes and rodents
  • Broken dreams, shattered faith
  • Violating law to break my shackle
  • The warmth of other suns
  • From roti to hotdog
  • Culture shock vs. clash of cultures
  • A letter to my son while flying at 30,000 feet
  • Dreaming with everybody

Comments

comments

Tags
American4HindusBook ReviewCommunityDiasporaFIAGanga to MississippiHinduAmericanFoundationHinduAmericansIACAIndianAmericansIndianCommunityIndianCommunityMembersIndianOriginMoon KhanNRIShaan
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Refresh yourself every morning with India Post news coverage, videos & photos in India Post News Paper. Check out the news stories from India and the World.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

EPAPER – LATEST EDITION – May 13th, 2022

Digital Edition

ADVERTISEMENT – ZEE5

ZEE 5 Subscription in USA

ADVERTISEMENT – CALTRANS

Caltrans Near Me

ADVERTISEMENT – ACVOTE.ORG

ACVOTE

POPULAR CATEGORIES

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
©1994 - 2022 Copyright India Post News. All Rights reserved.
Designed by India Post Newspaper
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.