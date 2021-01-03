India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

Ganguly afebrile, conscious and doctors keeping ‘constant vigil’ on his health

Ganguly afebrile, conscious and doctors keeping ‘constant vigil’ on his health
January 03
11:49 2021
Print This Article Share it With Friends

KOLKATA: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly is presently afebrile, conscious, and communicating verbally, according to the Woodlands Hospital’s medical bulletin. It also said that the doctors are keeping “constant vigil on his health situation” and taking appropriate measures from time to time.

Former India captain was hospitalised at 1 pm on Saturday with “chest discomfort, the heaviness of head, vomiting and a spell of dizziness” while performing physical exercise in the home gymnasium at around 11 am. Following this, doctors had conducted angioplasty on him.
Ganguly was also tested for the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which turned out to be negative. He had “light dinner” at night, the medical bulletin read, adding that his blood pressure and pulse is stable.

Earlier, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visited Woodlands Hospital on Saturday evening.

Interacting with the media while leaving the hospital, Banerjee had said, “He (Ganguly) is fine now, he even spoke to me. I thank the doctors and hospital authorities that they have taken the right decision of conducting an angioplasty.”

“I did not have the idea that international sportspersons like him do not undergo check-ups. I asked Avishek Dalmiya to conduct medical check-ups of cricketers before games,” she had said.

On Wednesday, Ganguly had visited Eden Gardens and discussed preparations for the upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy with the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) president Avishek Dalmia. (ANI) 

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Is the Chinese Govt nervous that the Citizen Journalist will expose the Wuhan Virus conspiracy?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    ADVERTISEMENT – COUNTY OF LA

    LAC For YOU

    ADVERTISEMENT – ASIABET 2020

    Asiabet

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Follow us On Twitter

    Houston opens first public Covid-19 ... - https://t.co/99gyN88P2L Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AnthonyFauci #China #CoronaVaccine #CoronaVaccineNews #Coronavirus #Covid19VaccineSite #Covid19Crisis #COVID19USA #Democrats #DonaldTrump #HoustonHealthDepartment
    h J R

    - January 3, 2021, 6:27 am

    #Ganguly afebrile, conscious and doctors keeping ... - https://t.co/nHVqRlZ1Mq Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #sports #Australia #AustralianTeam #CricketFns #INDT20 #IndT20Captain #INDVsAUS #IndianTeam #Jaddu #Kolkata #Natarajan #SouravGanguly #ViratKohli
    h J R

    - January 3, 2021, 6:19 am

    US not to follow UK's decision to ... - https://t.co/selmuVr49Q Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AnthonyFauci #China #CoronaVaccine #CoronaVaccineNews #Coronavirus #Covid19Crisis #COVID19USA #Democrats #DiseaseControlAndPrevention #DonaldTrump #HardestHitCOuntry
    h J R

    - January 3, 2021, 6:14 am

    US Senate #Democrats slam Republican ... - https://t.co/ZvoWtBfUpr Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AnthonyFauci #China #CoronaVaccine #CoronaVaccineNews #Coronavirus #Covid19Crisis #COVID19USA #DonaldTrump #ElectoralCollegeResults #HardestHitCOuntry #JoeBiden
    h J R

    - January 3, 2021, 6:13 am

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.