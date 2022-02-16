India Post News Paper

Blog

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Gas prices in Los Angeles set 11 new records in 12 days

Gas prices in Los Angeles set 11 new records in 12 days
February 16
14:48 2022
Print This Article Share it With Friends

LOS ANGELES: The average price of gas in Los Angeles reached $4.772 per gallon on Tuesday, setting a new record for the most populous county in California and the US for the 11th time in 12 days, local media reported.

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in the county has risen by 10.4 cents over the past 16 days, including three-tenths of a cent on Monday and seven-tenths of a cent on Tuesday, Xinhua news agency reported citing data from the American Automobile Association (AAA) and Oil Price Information Service.

The average price of a gallon gas in the county, home to over 10 million residents, is now 9.7 cents higher than one month ago and $1.22 more than a year ago.

California is now the state with the highest average cost for gas in the US. The average price of a gallon of gas in the state is currently more than a dollar above the national average.

Gas prices across the US climbed steadily in the past year. The national average for a gallon of gas in the country was $3.48 on Monday, which was 18 cents more than a month ago and 98 cents more than a year ago, said the AAA in a news release.

The organisation noted that moderating winter weather and optimism over a potential fading of the Omicron variant has led to an increase in gas demand.

“More drivers fueling up here coupled with a persistent tight supply of oil worldwide provides the recipe for higher prices at the pump,” said AAA spokesperson Andrew Gross in the release.

“And unfortunately for consumers, it does not appear that this trend will change anytime soon.”

Also ReadImagining the future of the Los Angeles river: A river for all of us

Comments

comments

Tags
Gas Prices in Los AngelesGas Prices USAJoe BidenLA Gas PricesLos Angeles International AirportUSAWhite Houseworld
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

EPAPER – LATEST EDITION – February 18th 2022

Digital Edition

ADVERTISEMENT – ZEE5

ZEE 5 Subscription in USA

ADVERTISEMENT – NORTHLAKE NATOMAS

NORTHLAKE NATOMAS

ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA HOMES

Shea Homes

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
Â©1994 - 2022 Copyright India Post News. All Rights reserved.
Designed by India Post Newspaper
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.