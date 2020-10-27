Gayle wants KXIP to continue their winning streak to book IPL playoffs spot

Sports Betting in India As a vocational activity, sports betting has transformed the sporting landscape all over the world. It is a billion-dollar industry that not only funds most of the sporting activity but also...

Pompeo, Esper meet PM Modi after 2+2 dialogue NEW DELHI: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Secretary of Defence Mark Esper met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday after the third 2+2 ministerial dialogue between the two...

India, US need to jointly confront China’s threats to security: Pompeo in New Delhi NEW DELHI: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Tuesday in the national capital said that India and the US need to jointly confront China’s threats to security in the...

Imran fears India may use Afghan soil to target Pak ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has expressed fears that India may use Afghan soil to destabilize and target Islamabad. “Pakistan fears India will use Afghanistan to destabilize us,” he...

Canon India adds to festive cheer with exciting new offers for customers PR Newswire GURUGRAM: Gearing up to celebrate this festive season and committed to delight its customers, Canon India has introduced several consumer centric offers and benefits to double the joy...

Tektronix Introduces Second Generation IsoVu Isolated Oscilloscope Probes PR Newswire BANGALORE: Tektronix, Inc. today announced its second-generation IsoVuTM Isolated Oscilloscope Probes, the TIVP Series, which significantly advance the capabilities of the ground-breaking probes first introduced in 2016. The...

How 3D printing services are changing the world, for better. 3D printing services have come to the aid of every sector. From a home bakery to the aviation industry, 3D printing services have turned the market upside down. As a...

With 36K new Covid cases, India records lowest spike in 3 months NEW DELHI: With a spike of 36,470 in new Covid-19 cases and 488 deaths in 24 hours, India’s tally stood at 79,46,429, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family...

Ayodhya to be developed as ‘eco-friendly’ city AYODHYA: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath plans to develop the temple town of Ayodhya as an eco-friendly tourist point as it expects footfalls to manifold once the grand Ram...

Gigi Hadid encourages fans to ‘vote’ in American presidential election WASHINGTON: Sharing a picture of herself, American supermodel Gigi Hadid on Saturday (local time) encouraged her fans to vote in the upcoming presidential election. The new mom took to Instagram...

Study estimates exposure to air pollution increases COVID-19 deaths by 15 pc worldwide WASHINGTON: Long-term exposure to air pollution has been linked to an increased risk of dying from COVID-19 and, for the first time, a study has estimated the proportion of deaths...

GSTN enables composition taxpayers to file NIL statement through SMS NEW DELHI: The Goods and Services Tax Network (GSTN) on Monday launched the facility of filing the NIL statement for Composition Taxpayers. According to an official release, the composition taxpayers...

Priyanka Chopra celebrates 20 years of being crowned Miss World CALIFORNIA: Celebrating what can be termed one of the most cherished moments of her life, superstar Priyanka Chopra Jonas on Tuesday reminisced the moment when she was crowned as Miss...

Gayle wants KXIP to continue their winning streak to book IPL playoffs spot SHARJAH: Kings XI Punjab’s (KXIP) Chris Gayle wants the team to continue with their winning streak and book a spot in the Indian Premier League (IPL) playoffs. KXIP on Monday...

Sonia Gandhi slams Bihar govt, says people with Mahagatbandhan NEW DELHI: Slamming the Bihar Government, Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday said, high on power and its ego, the current state government has deviated from its path. She...

Pompeo, Esper attend wreath laying ceremony at National War Memorial NEW DELHI: US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo and Defence Secretary Mark T Esper on Tuesday attended the wreath laying ceremony at the National War Memorial in the national capital....

Jaishankar holds talks with Pompeo, says India, US ties have grown substantially in every domain NEW DELHI: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday held “warm and productive” meeting with the US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo on key bilateral, regional and global issues and...

Rajnath Singh to address four-day Army Commanders’ Conference in Delhi NEW DELHI: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will be addressing the four-day Army Commanders’ Conference being held in Delhi on Tuesday (today). The Army Commanders’ Conference, an apex level biannual event,...

Third US-India 2+2 dialogue holds significance as defence agreements would be signed says Jaishankar WASHINGTON: Dhruva Jaishankar, Director of the U.S. Initiative at the New Delhi-based Observer Research Foundation (ORF) on Monday (local time) said that the significance of the third India-US 2+2 Ministerial...