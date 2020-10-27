India Post News Paper

Gayle wants KXIP to continue their winning streak to book IPL playoffs spot

October 27
10:39 2020
SHARJAH: Kings XI Punjab’s (KXIP) Chris Gayle wants the team to continue with their winning streak and book a spot in the Indian Premier League (IPL) playoffs.

KXIP on Monday claimed the fourth spot on the points table after their fifth straight win in the tournament. The KL Rahul-led team defeated Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by eight wickets.
Mandeep Singh and Gayle scored 66 and 51 runs respectively to help KXIP chase down the target of 150 runs.

“Winning five games in a row is a great achievement from a team point of view. We still cannot settle for anything less, we still need to win two more games to give ourselves a chance to be in the playoffs,” Gayle said in a video posted by KXIP’s Twitter handle.

“Overall, I think it was a great team effort. Bowlers did a fantastic job. Mandeep, his second game after his dad passed away, he came in and batted brilliantly,” he added.

Sitting on the fourth spot, KXIP have amassed 12 points from 12 games. The team will now take on Rajasthan Royals on October 30. (ANI)

