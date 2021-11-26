India Post News Paper

Blog

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Gazipur border: Farmers mark one year of protest

Gazipur border: Farmers mark one year of protest
November 26
12:48 2021
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: The farmers at the Gazipur border on Friday marked the first anniversary of the protest against the farm laws.

The completion of one year of farmers’ protest coincides with the repeal of three farm laws, which was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last week.
As the government climbed down on the three farm laws just a few months ahead of the crucial elections in five states, the protesting farmers see this as an opportunity to push for the law on Minimum Support Price.

Speaking to ANI, Kawarveer Singh, a farmer from Pilibhit district, said, “In the last one year, during the protest, almost two farmers have died per day at Delhi borders while agitating against the farm laws. The future generation would understand that how farming and land were saved by the farmers.”

“However, the ground reality has not changed. Over the years, prices of diesel, insecticides, and pesticides are soaring. We are now realizing the side effects of the Green Revolution. We can recover our cost only if you pay us the actual cost of the produce. So for this, we are protesting and demanding a law on MSP,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Delhi police have beefed up security arrangements at various points of the national capital. (ANI)

Comments

comments

Tags
AAP PunjabArvind KejriwalCapt. Amrinder SinghDelhi CMFarm Laws RepealedFree ElecrticityKejriwal In PunjabNavjot Singh SidhuPunjab assembly electionsPunjab ElectionsPunjab Elections 2022Punjab Post
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

E-paper Latest Edition – November 26th, 2021

Digital Edition

E-paper Latest Edition

ADVERTISEMENT – ZEE5

ZEE 5 Subscription in USA

ADVERTISEMENT – NORTHLAKE NATOMAS

NORTHLAKE NATOMAS

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
Â©1994 - 2021 Copyright India Post News. All Rights reserved.
Designed by India Post Newspaper
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.