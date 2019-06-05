Something went wrong with the connection!

Gehlot directs officials to ensure proper supply of water and power, conduct weekly review

June 05
15:44 2019
JAIPUR: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has directed the chief secretary to ensure proper supply of water and electricity in the state and conduct a weekly review of the services.

Chairing a meeting here Tuesday, the CM asked the officials of the Public Health Engineering Department to monitor and redress complaints related to water supply and make sure that water tankers are deployed in ares where there is scarcity, a statement issued Wednesday said.

He also directed that review of the water and power supplies should be conducted weekly at the level of the chief secretary, it said.

It was informed in the meeting that water is supplied through tankers in 4,500 villages and 47 cities, the statement added.

The CM also asked the officials to complete a proposed water scheme for Jodhpur-Barmer-Pali on priority so that the issue of water scarcity in the area be addressed, it said.

PHED and Energy Minister B D Kall, Additional Chief Secretary (Finance) Niranja Arya and other officials were present in the meeting, the release said. PTI

