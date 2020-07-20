Gehlot fires fresh salvo at Pilot, says he played dirty game

JAIPUR: Amid the ongoing political turmoil in Rajasthan, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday fired a fresh salvo at his political rival Sachin Pilot alleging that he played a very dirty game and conspired to topple his own government. After terming him ‘Nikamma’ (useless) and ‘Nakara’ (purposeless), he ended his speech saying Satyamev Jayate.

This was the second time in the last one week when Gehlot opened all fronts against Pilot who was recently sacked as deputy chief minister and PCC chief.

Speaking to the media, Gehlot said, “There was no lack of respect for Pilot in the party, but he played a very dirty game and conspired to please the BJP.”

Gehlot also questioned his lawyers’ expense and said, “Harish Salve is fighting his case, where is so much money coming from? It’s anarchy being reported inside the country. Amid all these, Pilot’s face and character has been exposed. Our MLAs are held hostage in Gurgaon (Gurugram),” he added.

Gehlot said, “We knew he was good for nothing (Hum jaante they ye nikamma hai, nakara hai, koi kaam nahi kar raha hai, khali logon ko ladwa raha hai. Main yahan koi baingan bechne nahi aaya hun, main koi sabzi bechne nahi aaya hun (I knew he was good for nothing, had no better work than instigating people to fight. I have not come here to sell vegetables.)

The Chief Minister said that some MLAs from the Pilot camp are now saying that their mobile phones have been forcefully taken away and that they want to return to the party fold.

“You might have never heard in history that a party’s state head is busy toppling his own government,” he said before ending his address saying ‘Satyamev Jayate’.

