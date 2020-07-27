India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

Gehlot mentions corona, not floor test, to Guv for Assembly session

Gehlot mentions corona, not floor test, to Guv for Assembly session
July 27
10:56 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

JAIPUR: Two days after Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra sent a letter to the state government to seek reasons to call a special Assembly session, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has sent a fresh proposal to convene the session on July 31 but without mentioning a floor test.

Gehlot, in his letter, has sought to reply to the six points raised by the Governor, but the reason given for the Assembly session is coronavirus situation. There is no mention of his government seeking to test its majority on the floor of the House after the rebellion by Sachin Pilot and 18 supporting MLAs.

The Governor had on Friday turned down an earlier proposal forwarded by the CM, saying that the letter did not mention any date or the reason for calling the special Assembly session. The Congress, meanwhile, has launched a countrywide protest against the BJP and to highlight the growing confrontation between the Raj Bhavan and the Rajasthan government.

The party is running a #SpeakUpForDemocracy campaign on Sunday.

Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal on Saturday said that party workers will also demonstrate in front of the Raj Bhavans across the country on Monday as part of their protests against the political developments in Rajasthan.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Will the Quad contain china's influence in the Indian Ocean?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA HOMES

    betting India

    ADVERTISEMENT – HOMES BY WARMINGTON

    Homes By Warmington

    ADVERTISEMENT – DAFABET ESPORTS

    Dafabet Gaming Portal

    ADVERTISEMENT – SEVEN JACKPOTS

    casino

    ADVERTISEMENT – BETRALLY INDIA

    betting India

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac O’Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    Follow us On Twitter

    RT @airindiain: #FlyAI : Announcing additional flights between India and UK under VBM PHASE 5. Booking starts on 28th July, 1400 hrs. htt…
    h J R

    - July 27, 2020, 4:45 pm

    RT @juniorbachchan: Thank you all for your continued prayers and good wishes. Indebted forever. 🙏🏽 Aishwarya and Aaradhya have thankfully…
    h J R

    - July 27, 2020, 11:37 am

    Doctor accuses Wuhan officials of ... - https://t.co/LAyQATVLcb Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA… https://t.co/pRF0CvBcYl
    h J R

    - July 27, 2020, 10:12 am

    First 5 Rafale fighters arriving in New ... - https://t.co/ROfaSaSxur Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA… https://t.co/iBOl7nOJRn
    h J R

    - July 27, 2020, 10:06 am

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    © 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.