India Post News Paper

Blog

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

‘Gen Bajwa praised Nawaz Sharif for being responsive to military’s needs’

‘Gen Bajwa praised Nawaz Sharif for being responsive to military’s needs’
March 23
15:49 2022
Print This Article Share it With Friends

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) President Shahbaz Sharif claimed that Pak Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa has said that Nawaz Sharif always respected him and that the former prime minister always responded positively to the military’s needs, Samaa TV reported.

Shehbaz Sharif claimed that General Qamar Javed Bajwa has praised Nawaz Sharif for respecting him. Shehbaz Sharif said he was quoting the army chief word for word for what General Bajwa had said during meetings and many people who attended those meetings could testify.

Shahbaz Sharif further claimed the army chief has said that whenever Nawaz Sharif was asked to do anything for the Pakistan Army, it was done.

“And then he (Gen Bajwa) said the next thing that whenever I (Gen Bajwa) said to him (Nawaz Sharif) that we need this for the armed forces he never refused (to grant the request).” The Leader of the Opposition also said that secrets will soon be unveiled about how Nawaz Sharif whole-heartedly served the country. When Nawaz Sharif comes back, the country will be on the path of development, he said.

Shahbaz Sharif said that there is no word of revenge in “our dictionary”. At the press conference, he accused “a woman MNA of Imran Khan” of using poisonous language against the armed forces. He also said that he could not describe what Imran Khan had said about Pakistan’s armed forces and what kind of foul language he had used.

 

Comments

comments

Tags
AfghanistanBalochistanBlasphemy LawsGeneral Qamar Javed BajwaHindu Minority In PakistanHindus In PakistanImran KhanIslamabadPakistanPM Imran KhanShehbaz SharifTalibanUNGA presidentUS vs Taliban
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Refresh yourself every morning with India Post news coverage, videos & photos in India Post News Paper. Check out the news stories from India and the World.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

EPAPER – LATEST EDITION – March 25th, 2022

Digital Edition

ADVERTISEMENT – SHANFOODS

Shan Foods

ADVERTISEMENT – ZEE5

ZEE 5 Subscription in USA

ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA HOMES

Shea Homes

ADVERTISEMENT – CALTRANS

Caltrans Near Me

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
Â©1994 - 2022 Copyright India Post News. All Rights reserved.
Designed by India Post Newspaper
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.