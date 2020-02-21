Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

General Motors launches new electric vehicle in China

General Motors launches new electric vehicle in China
February 21
11:44 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

CHICAGO: General Motors (GM) on Thursday launched the Chevrolet Menlo sedan in China, the brand’s first fully electric vehicle in the world’s largest EV market.

The sporty-looking hatchback was also the third EV that GM rolled out in China, following the Buick Velite 6 EV and Baojun E-series, all produced by joint-venture partnerships in China, the Xinhua news agency reported.

According to GM, the Chevrolet Menlo will be initially offered in Beijing, available in four variants priced from 1,59,900 yuan to 1,79,900 yuan ($22,800 to $25,700) after national subsidies for new energy vehicles.

“Along with being a new energy vehicle, the Chevrolet Menlo inherits Chevrolet’s sporty DNA that dates back to its founding by race car drivers,” said Scott Lawson, general director of Chevrolet for SAIC-GM, a Shanghai-based joint venture.

“It will meet the performance and styling demands of our customers and at the same time provide the efficiency that new energy vehicle owners expect,” he added.

Based on the concept vehicle of Chevrolet FNR-X, Chevrolet Menlo has a constant-speed range of up to 410 km under New European Driving Cycle (NEDC) conditions on a single charge.

GM outlined its “All-Electric Path to Zero Emissions” in October 2017, and announced a new electric offensive with 20 new all-electric vehicles to launch by 2023.

In the rapidly expanding Chinese EV market, which saw half of the world’s total sales, GM now faces fierce competition not only from local brands and European automakers, but also the American EV giant Tesla.

Tesla started delivering Model 3s made in its Shanghai Gigafactory at the end of last year. IANS

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Polls

Will trump visit to India Strengthen Indo-US ties?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – Mountain House

Mounatin House

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

Follow us On Twitter

General Motors launches new electric vehicle in China - https://t.co/WZtQxALfIJ Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- February 21, 2020, 6:14 am

Asia-Pacific airlines could lose $27.8 bn to coronavirus: #IATA - https://t.co/dEqyV21vzE Get your news featured u… https://t.co/yH6zAMDLHm
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- February 21, 2020, 6:10 am

#BJP slams Pathan for ''hate speech''; BJYM worker files plaint - https://t.co/hXuVgemxHh Get your news featured u… https://t.co/q1aSNxaPau
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- February 21, 2020, 6:07 am

India dismisses #China's claims over Arunachal Pradesh - https://t.co/TiQ3q8S1eg Get your news featured use… https://t.co/bdbiE9tl2O
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- February 21, 2020, 6:02 am

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Facebook

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.