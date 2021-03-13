India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

George Floyd’s family settles suit Against Minneapolis for USD 27 Million

George Floyd’s family settles suit Against Minneapolis for USD 27 Million
March 13
11:02 2021
Print This Article Share it With Friends

MINNEAPOLIS: The family of George Floyd, the African American man whose death set off a wave of protests after a video showed a white police officer kneeling on his neck for more than nine minutes last May, has settled a lawsuit against Minneapolis for USD 27 million, city officials said on Friday.

According to The New York Times, the City Council voted unanimously to approve the settlement, and a spokesperson for the city said that Mayor Jacob Frey would sign the measure.
The settlement was among the largest in a case of police misconduct and was announced as Derek Chauvin, the former officer who knelt on Floyd’s neck, has been charged with second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

“This agreement is a necessary step for all of us to begin to get some closure,” Rodney Floyd, one of Floyd’s brothers, said of the settlement as reported by NYT.

“George’s legacy for those who loved him will always be his spirit of optimism that things can get better, and we hope this agreement does just that — that it makes things a little better in Minneapolis and holds up a light for communities around the country,” he added.

Ben Crump, the civil rights lawyer who is among those representing Floyd’s family, said the settlement was the largest reached before trial in a civil rights wrongful death lawsuit. And that it came in a lawsuit over the death of an African American man, he said, “sends a powerful message that Black lives do matter and police brutality against people of color must end.”

NYT further reported that the settlement follows several other large payments from cities after high-profile police killings, including a $12 million payout in September from Louisville, after officers fatally shot Breonna Taylor, an African American woman, in her apartment last March.

Floyd’s family had sued the City of Minneapolis in July, saying that the police had violated his rights and failed to properly train its officers or fire those who violated department policies.

As per the news outlet, the USD 27 million includes a USD 500,000 donation to the community around the intersection of 38th Street and Chicago Avenue, the corner where the police had confronted Floyd over a convenience store clerk’s claim that he had tried to use a fake $20 bill to buy cigarettes, and where a bystander’s video capturing the arrest brought worldwide attention to his death. (ANI) 

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Polls

Will Indo-US relations improve under Biden?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition


Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – BLUE MOUNTAIN

BANG-Blue-Mountain

ADVERTISEMENT – ASIABET 2020

Asiabet

We make it easier for you by providing you with the latest news, celebrity gossip, and useful articles. Today we are bringing you a new form of entertainment, online casino India.

Casinoexpressindia.com is a website specialized in providing the folk of India with the best online casino out there.

Time to read some reviews about online casinos and start playing some fun games.

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Follow us On Twitter

Biden spokesperson defends statement ... - https://t.co/pcLx9cOzVw Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #American4Hindus #Community #Diaspora #FIA #HinduAmericanFoundation #HinduAmericans #IACA #IndianAmericans #IndianCommunity #IndianCommunityMembers #IndianOrigin
h J R

- March 13, 2021, 1:14 pm

US Defence Secy to visit India to discuss ... - https://t.co/0oaE2rTw7y Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AnthonyFauci #China #CoronaVaccine #CoronaVaccineNews #Covid19Crisis #COVID19USA #Democrats #DonaldTrump #HardestHitCOuntry #JoeBiden #MikePompeo #Republicans
h J R

- March 13, 2021, 1:10 pm

#Rajdarbar Realty Group ... - https://t.co/z1QPXAEjRg Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #FindHomesNearby #IndianRealEstate #RajadarbarRealtyUpdates #RajdarbarRealty #RajdarbarRealtyGroupProjects #RealEstateUpdates #RealEstate #RealtyGroupProjects #Tier2Development
h J R

- March 13, 2021, 12:50 pm

@timesofindia: Leaders of Quad discussed 'challenge' posed by China: US national security advisor https://t.co/swcYRuvWZs via @TOIWorld
h J R

- March 13, 2021, 9:12 am

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.