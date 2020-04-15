Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Germany records highest COVID-19 fatalities in 24 hours

Germany records highest COVID-19 fatalities in 24 hours
April 15
16:10 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

BERLIN: Germany on Wednesday confirmed 285 COVID-19 fatalities in 24 hours, recording its highest daily death toll from the disease, health authorities reported. The 285 new deaths – surpassing the previous record of 266 last Friday – brought the total from 2,969 to 3,254, an increase of 9.6 per cent, Daily mail reported.

The spike in deaths comes despite a slowing infection rate which has prompted scientific advisers to call for a re-opening of schools ‘as soon as possible’. Germany also has a keen eye on the rate of contagion, known as R, which shows how quickly the virus is spreading.

The rate is currently around 1.2, meaning that each person with the virus infects another 1.2 people on average. “It is really in our interest that this R rate goes below 1, or is at 1. That is an important factor,” said Lothar Wieler, head of the Robert Koch diseases institute.

“We can’t speak of containment yet – we still have high numbers each day. We are seeing a slowdown,” he said. Angela Merkel is due to meet the leaders of Germany’s 16 states on Wednesday to discuss a possible way out of the lockdown.

In recommendations sent to Merkel, an influential group of academics called for schools to re-open ‘as soon as possible’. The country has also closed shops, restaurants, playgrounds and sports facilities, and many companies have shut to aid the fight against the coronavirus.

Berlin mayor Michael Mueller told broadcaster RBB on Tuesday that the lockdown could be relaxed ‘at the earliest from April 27, or possibly from May 1’. Much of the early decision-making was left to Germany’s 16 states, of which Berlin is one.

Federal economy minister Peter Altmaier declined to name a date for the relaxation of restrictions.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

COVID 19 – GLOBAL CASES

Polls

Is the COVID-19 a man made virus?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – NRIA NET

www.nria.net

ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON

Dr Horton Skyline Ridge

ADVERTISEMENT – SEVEN JACPOTS

casino

ADVERTISEMENT – BETRALLY INDIA

betting India

ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON


Dr Horton residences at anson

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

Follow us On Twitter

#Germany records highest COVID-19 fatalities in 24 hours - https://t.co/Aqb20xsPkG Get your news featured use… https://t.co/cOUIeewMx6
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- April 15, 2020, 10:40 am

#Railways to make 30K #PPE in April, 1 lakh in ... - https://t.co/ozyf9eMqjm Get your news featured use… https://t.co/kLzDhUml0X
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- April 15, 2020, 10:38 am

#ICMR refutes fake news about COVID-19 task force - https://t.co/429bMUSx00 Get your news featured use… https://t.co/TN4pfqmsS2
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- April 15, 2020, 10:36 am

#PETA creates jigsaw puzzle on animal-pandemic link - https://t.co/qGJPzvTmHc Get your news featured use… https://t.co/dzB5QGrxCh
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- April 15, 2020, 10:34 am

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.