India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

Gigi Hadid encourages fans to ‘vote’ in American presidential election

Gigi Hadid encourages fans to ‘vote’ in American presidential election
October 27
10:58 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

WASHINGTON: Sharing a picture of herself, American supermodel Gigi Hadid on Saturday (local time) encouraged her fans to vote in the upcoming presidential election.

The new mom took to Instagram to share a picture of herself in a black T-shirt reading ‘vote.’
She also penned a long caption about voting and how she has cast her vote for “an America” she wants her daughter to see.

“I voted absentee last week with my daughter next to me, for an America I want her to see; but not just for us – for fellow Americans that are less privileged, with hope for a nation that is unified, that is empathetic, & for a leader that is compassionate,” Gigi wrote in the caption.

The 25-year-old supermodel went on to express how proud she feels for each American who has or is planning to cast their vote in the upcoming election.

“YOU HAVE A WEEK AND A HALF, IF YOU’RE VOTING EARLY IM PROUD OF YOU. IF YOU MAILED IN YOUR ABSENTEE BALLOT I’M PROUD OF YOU. (&& if you dropped it off at your County’s Board of Elections Office or at an Early Polling Site I’m proud of you!!),” she wrote.

“IF YOU’RE GOING TO THE POLLS ON NOVEMBER 3RD I’M PROUD OF YOU. Whatever your PLAN, I’m proud of you; make sure you have one !!! Let me know below,” she added.

Gigi had earlier last month welcomed a baby daughter with her musician boyfriend Zayn Malik. (ANI)

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    JUSTIN SHA FOR MAYOR – FREMONT

    betting India

    YOGI CHUGH FOR FREMONT CITY COUNCIL

    Yogi Chugh For Mayor - Fremont

    TERESA COX FOR FREMONT CITY COUNCIL

    Teresa Cox For City Council - Fremont

    BAJWA VICK FOR MAYOR – FREMONT

    Vik Bajwa Fremont

    AWARENESS – ACVOTE

    Santa Clara Registrar of Voters

    PRESEDENTIAL GENERAL ELECTIONS – AWARENESS CAMPAIGN

    Presedential General Elections

    TANDON FOR CONGRESS – DISTRICT 17

    TANDON FOR CONGRESS - DISTRICT 17

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Follow us On Twitter

    @timesofindia: Now, any Indian citizen can buy land in Jammu & Kashmir https://t.co/xQad67PQUE https://t.co/bKKxG8Py0U
    h J R

    - October 27, 2020, 12:56 pm

    Pompeo, Esper meet PM Modi after ... - https://t.co/RcnTeE4CFl Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AnthonyFauci #China #CoronaVaccine #CoronaVaccineNews #Coronavirus #Covid19Crisis #COVID19USA #Democrats #DiseaseControlAndPrevention #DonaldTrump #HardestHitCOuntry
    h J R

    - October 27, 2020, 11:27 am

    India, US need to jointly ... - https://t.co/dzZXSp2oav Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AnthonyFauci #CoronaVaccine #CoronaVaccineNews #Coronavirus #Covid19Crisis #COVID19USA #Democrats #DiseaseControlAndPrevention #DonaldTrump #HardestHitCOuntry #JoeBiden
    h J R

    - October 27, 2020, 11:23 am

    Imran fears India may use Afghan soil to target Pak - https://t.co/e1RzcNgTV9 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #CPEC #Afghanistan #BenazirBhutto #BilawalBhutto #ImranKhan #ImranKhanGovt #ImranKhanPakistan #NationalActionPlan #Pakistan #PakistanAFailedState
    h J R

    - October 27, 2020, 8:36 am

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.