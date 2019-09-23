Something went wrong with the connection!

Glad that PM Modi was reminded of Nehru’s contributions by Democrat leader: Jairam

September 23
16:19 2019
NEW DELHI: Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh Monday said he is glad that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was reminded of the contributions of Jawaharlal Nehru by an American Democratic leader at the ‘Howdy Modi’ event in Houston.

US House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, while welcoming Prime Minister Modi at the event on Sunday, had invoked Mahatma Gandhi and India’s first Prime Minister Nehru in his speech. “I recall L.K. Advani praising Nehru in a speech in New York some years ago. Vajpayee’s tribute to Nehru is a masterpiece. Jaane Kahan Gaye Woh Din…,” Ramesh said in a tweet.

“I’m glad that PM Modi was reminded of the contributions of Nehru by the House Majority Leader in Houston,” he said. PTI

