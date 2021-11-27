India Post News Paper

Glimpses of Diwali celebrations held by Indian Association of Southern California in association with Vedic Hindu Mandir of Lake Forest

Glimpses of Diwali celebrations held by Indian Association of Southern California in association with Vedic Hindu Mandir of Lake Forest
November 27
11:51 2021
Glimpses of Diwali celebrations held by Indian Association of Southern California (5)IASC and Vedic Hindu Mandir of the city of Lake Forest celebrated Diwali on Nov. 6th between 1 and 5 PM at the city auditorium of Lake Forest.

The show was festive and colorful.

Ms. Kamni Khare the chairperson of IASC welcomed the guests and gave a brief description of the organization and introduced Ms. Rcha Sharma the chairperson of the Vedic Hindu Mandir, Lake Forest.

Glimpses of Diwali celebrations held by Indian Association of Southern California (3)Volunteers and guests who supported the event included: Mr. Aggarwal and family, Dr. Krishna Reddy, Mr. Suresh and Nalani Bhatti, Dr. Surender, and Indu Sharma, Mr. Sukrit Mukerjee, Mr. Ajoy Dube, Dr. Aparna Hande, Mr. Harikrishan Vasa, Ms. Kamni Khare, Dr. C.D Shah and Sudha Shah and Dr. Noor.

American4HindusBay AreaCommunityDiasporaFIAHinduAmericanFoundationHinduAmericansIACAIndian Association of Southern CaliforniaIndianAmericansIndianCommunityIndianCommunityMembersIndianOriginNRIVedic Hindu Mandir
