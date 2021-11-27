What to know about COVID Vaccines for Children age 5 – 11 Why children should get vaccinated now and other FAQs Every person in the country 5 years old and older is now eligible to get vaccinated for COVID-19. Parents and caregivers...

Dr. Suresh Reddy new President of IAMA Illinois Madhu Patel CHICAGO: “I would like to stand on the top of shoulders of 39 Past Presidents so I can see farther,” Dr. Suresh Reddy, a Neuro Interventional Radiologist practicing in...

Ekal Foundation raises over $4 Million in Star-studded ‘Future of India’ Gala Prakash Waghmare Ekal Vidyalaya Foundation (EVF) raised over $4 million in star-studded virtual Gala, called ‘Future of India’ that highlighted pre-eminent speakers,Ekal’s eclectic accomplishments and youth’s contributions to its mission....

Humad Jain Samaj celebrates Diwali India Post News Service SUNNYVALE, CA: Bay Area Indians took advantage of waning Covid pandemic and got together to celebrate Diwali. Humad Jain Samaj of Pratapgarh celebrated Diwali on November...

Indo American Social Association’s Diwali event India Post News Service On November 7, Indo American Social Association held their annual Diwali event at newly built 5-star RBanquet in Whittier. Over 359 members and guests attended the...

Glimpses of Diwali celebrations held by Indian Association of Southern California in association with Vedic Hindu Mandir of Lake Forest IASC and Vedic Hindu Mandir of the city of Lake Forest celebrated Diwali on Nov. 6th between 1 and 5 PM at the city auditorium of Lake Forest. The show...

Life Ring Station installed in memory of Arunay, the 12 year old swept away by sneaker waves in January India Post News Service Arunay Foundation, together with Sea Valor, unveiled its first of many Life Ring Stations at Pillar Point Harbor, Half Moon Bay. The event was done in...

Miserly love Archana Asthana The conflict of money and love is classic, and is no less relevant today than it was in 1668, when the play, “L’avarice”, written by Moliere, the French...

Protest Pays: Ballet “La Bayadère” dropped from England Theatre India Post News Service CHICAGO: Ballet “La Bayadère” will not be held at Brook Theatre in Chatham (England) as earlier scheduled (for March 25-27, 2022), after a huge community protest...

Uttar Pradesh (UP) Association Celebrates Diwali traditional way Suresh Bodiwala CHICAGO: The Uttar Pradesh (UP) Association of Greater Chicago held a function for the annual day and Diwali celebration on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, at the Ashyana Banquet...

Urban Grill – Indian restaurant inauguration India Post News Service SUNNYVALE, CA: With the Bay Area re-opening post-COVID, there is a definite need for an upbeat Indian restaurant where the community can gather and celebrate life....

University students conduct Sewa activities at Grayslake Temple Geetha Patil CHICAGO: A team of 25 university students from Mid-West region affiliated with the Hindu YUVA (Youth for Unity, Virtues and Action) and Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh (HSS) USA, Chicago...

God is One, Know Him as One C.L. Gulati “Is there a God or not? If there is, give some evidence for its existence.” The question shares genuine concern of all human beings. The apostles labored hard,...

Lesson from Glasgow – Climate Change requires addressing the climate gap Vidya Sethuraman India Post News Service Weather and climate disasters have caused over $1.8 trillion in damage costs in the U.S. since 1980. Fresh off the 26th United Nations Climate...

A rebuttal to Melinda Byerley; she should have known better Dear Melinda Byerley, As a self-described champion of “Diversity in Tech” you certainly should have known how tweets about “rich tech” immigrants in Silicon Valley being “parasites” who should “go home” would...

New Jersey Leadership Program announces new leadership India Post News Bureau GUTTENBERG, NJ: The New Jersey Leadership Program (NJ Lead), a nonpartisan nonprofit organization that seeks to educate and encourage South Asian youth in New Jersey to...

Unpacking the redistricting session and what’s next in the Fight for Fair Maps Vidya Sethuraman India Post News Service EMS briefing on Nov 16 explained the redistricting process, which is taking place in Alabama. Redistricting is our once-in-a-decade process of accounting for state-level...

Janhvi Kapoor wraps up upcoming film ‘Milli’ MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor, on Friday, announced on social media that she has wrapped up the filming of her upcoming movie ‘Milli’. The ‘Roohi’ actor took to her Instagram...

South African Health Minister calls travel bans by countries over new COVID variant ‘Omicron’ as unjustified CAPE TOWN: South African Health Minister Joe Phaahla on Friday termed the countries’ decision of imposing restrictions on travellers from the country amid concerns over the detection of ‘Omicron’ COVID-19...