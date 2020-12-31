Glittering MAFS Gala That Sparkled Worldwide

Ramesh Soparawala

CHICAGO: Metropolitan Asian Family Services (MAFS) celebrated its 28 years of service to the senior community, at a Virtual Gala on Saturday December 19,2020.

Illinois State Governor J. B. Pritzker headlined the event and paid glowing tributes to MAFSand its Founder and Executive Director – Dr. Santosh Kumar. Governor Pritzkerâ€™s participation was truly appreciated as this was the only Indian-American Event the Governor took part in 2020.

Paula Basta, Director of Illinois Department of Aging (IDOA) – Paula Basta,Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi, Indiaâ€™s Consul General at Chicago Amit Kumar, State Representative MichelleMussmanandMayor of Hanover Park Rodney Craig, praised the work of MAFSparticularly during this pandemic for the seniors. Also present with the dignitaries were Phillip Lanier of Age Options. Chairman of Global Strategic Alliance Dr. Vijay Prabhakar introduced Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle while delivering the Presidential Address, traced the growth Of MAFSfrom 1992.

Dr Firdaus Jaffri, MAFSBoard President gave the welcome address. Dr. Santosh Kumar, Founder of MAFS, in her opening remarks welcomed and thanked all for dignitaries for their support. She summarized all the beneficial MAFS programs available to the community members and outlined the 2021 new initiatives. She described all the praiseworthy precautionary measures her organizations were taking during this Pandemic, to keep the community seniors and the staff safe. She thanked all the Donors for their support in kind and cash. She emphasized the importance to be safe and alive as we welcome 2021.

Following her speech, MAFSâ€™s Sagar Kumar presented the Annual Report. MAFSSecretary Major Rakesh Asthana highlighted MAFSâ€™s ongoing work during this Pandemic. Board President Dr. Firdaus Jaffri and MAFS Founder Dr. Santosh Kumar presented the prestigious MAFS Community Service Award to Dr Sarada Sonty, Co-Founder of Sapna.

The Pramod Kumar Lifetime Achievement Award was awarded to Dr.Vemuri Murthy, Chairman Of Chicago Medical Society. This award reflected the ideals &work of the Late Shri Pramod Kumar, Co-Founder Of MAFSHis scientific outlook that propelled him to one of the top Business Tycoons in the Metal And Brass Industry in the USA. The success of the growth of MAFStoday is largely due to his generous contributions to MAFSover the years. The Partnership Award was given to Steve Koustsonicolismanaging partner of Steeplechase, a certified public accounting firm.

MAFS seniors showcased a colorful and brilliant Virtual show to entertain the viewers. The performances began with a rocking show by Niles Adult Day Care Young Seniors Aruban Mrs. Nargis Younus performing On “WohLadki Hai Kaha”.

Schaumburg ADS seniors and staff performed “Tippani” a folk dance from the Chorda Region Of Saurashtra Gujarat. The young participants wereSurya Mehta, Saroj Topiwala, Nirmala Topiwala, Sudha Gandhi, Shard Patel, Chandrika Modi, Usha Soni, Kancha Shah. NapervilleADS senior Tabassum Rabbinidanced gracefully for a Bollywood Number – “Inhi Logo Nein” from the movie “Pakeezah”.

Legendary Singer Anup Jalota added delight by joining the Annual Gala Live from Mumbai. His songs were soulful. MAFS Board got such an awesome singer who was highly appreciated all around. Sufi Singer Indira Naik in spite of her personal tragedy enthralled the audience virtually from India. An innovative and peppy performance “Senorita” by the Vernon Hills ADS seniors over Zoom showcased how MAFSstaff adapted technology to fit today’s scenario.

Dr. Santosh Kumar awarded the best employees. The Schaumburg Location Manager Dipti Shah had put together this spectacular event, Roshita Pandey,Grant Manager compered theevent skillfully. The IT team was applauded for their work to put together such a fantastic show. ShrenikDalal a pillar of strength during COVID-19 with his gallant work got a pat on his back. Theshow ended with Mrs. Kumarâ€™s appreciation speech.

