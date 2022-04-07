India Post News Paper

Global City to be developed in Gurugram: Khattar

April 07
12:27 2022
GURUGRAM: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar announced 1stApril that a consultation meeting was held here to develop a Global City in Gurugram.

During the meeting, a discussion was held with leading developers of real estate from across the country.

Khattar said based on the suggestions provided in the meeting, the government will plan to develop a Global City. After a month in the next meeting, all the stakeholders will be called to take this work forward and a world-class best Global City will be developed here.

The Haryana Chief Minister while interacting with the media persons, said: “Gurugram has become a center of attraction for investors from all across the world, more investors would come forward after the construction of the Global City.”

He further informed me that there is a plan to construct Global City in Gurugram on around 1,000 acres of land. In Global City, the planning of big and small plots will be done so that entrepreneurs can come forward for investment. IANS

