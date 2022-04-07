Global City to be developed in Gurugram: Khattar GURUGRAM: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar announced 1stApril that a consultation meeting was held here to develop a Global City in Gurugram. During the meeting, a discussion was held...

Everything not created for man alone Jillellamudi Amma I don’t think that human life is the highest. It doesn’t occur to my mind that one is higher and another lower. Is everything created for man’s sake...

China’s Debt Traps According to international experts, China has over $120 bn loaned to developing countries around the world. They have also observed that these countries will never be able to service these...

Lonavala: “Misty Weekend Getaway” Situated in the Sahyadri range of the Western Ghats close to Pune and Mumbai, Lonavala is the most visited hill station in Maharashtra and the place to be during monsoons....

Free trade agreement gives new horizons for India-UAE partnership DUBAI: Ties between India and the United Arab Emirates got a major boost with the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), signed recently between the two countries which is expected to...

Indian luxury handbag brand ‘Aranyani’ launched in New York NEW YORK: Aranyani, an Indian luxury handbag brand from India was launched on Wednesday (local time) in New York at the Consulate General of India. Taking forward the ‘Make in...

‘Make in India’ gets a boost with Vande Bharat Express: Report NEW DELHI: The introduction of the Vande Bharat Express has given a solid boost to Indian Railways according to a report in a Saudi publication. A large number of people...

US envoy to India ‘incredibly important’ diplomatic position: White House WASHINGTON: The United States on Wednesday acknowledged that US envoy to India is an ‘incredibly important’ position, which the White House is looking to fill amid the growing uncertainty about...

Sanath Jayasuriya praises ‘big brother’ India for helping Sri Lanka amid economic crisis COLOMBO: Calling India a “big brother”, former Sri Lankan cricketer Sanath Jayasuriya lauded the Indian government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for sending help to the island nation as it...

IPL 2022: I am more surprised, it just came off, says Pat Cummins PUNE: Pat Cummins’ superlative knock of 56 runs from 15 balls against Mumbai Indians played here at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium on Wednesday took everyone by surprise and the...

Ex-players want more cricketing action in Pakistan after success of series v Australia LAHORE: Following the resounding success of the month-long Test and limited-overs series between Pakistan and Australia, several formed cricketers have said that this is the opportune time for more international...

Kashmir epicentre of Indian conscience: Vivek Agnihotri NEW DELHI: “The Kashmir Files” director Vivek Agnihotri on Tuesday said Kashmir has been the epicentre of the conscience of India since centuries. “The philosophy of Shiva which is being...

U.S. Oklahoma passes bill banning near-all abortions HOUSTON: The state legislature in Oklahoma, a solid red state in south central United States, on Tuesday passed a bill that would make almost all abortions illegal. Without debate, the...

Hrithik Roshan-Saba Azad partied with Sussanne Khan-Arslan Goni under one roof in Goa PANAJI: Rumoured couples Hrithik Roshan-Saba Azad and Sussanne Khan-Arslan Goni have partied together in Goa a few days ago. Several pictures have been doing the rounds on social media in...

South Korea to have a dedicated K-pop arena SEOUL: Good news for K-pop fans as a new arena dedicated only to Korean music will be made soon in Seoul. As per Variety, The Seoul Metropolitan Government and South...

Sri Lankan President revokes State of Emergency COLOMBO: Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Tuesday issued a notification revoking the proclamation issued declaring the State of Emergency, as the island nation continue to stare at the countrywide...

14th hike makes petrol, diesel dearer by Rs 10/litre in 16 days NEW DELHI: With the fuel prices going up by another 80 paise a litre on Wednesday, petrol and diesel in the past 16 days and after 14 hikes have become...

Piyush Goyal pays tribute to ‘King of Spin’ Shane Warne at MCG MELBOURNE: Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, who is on a three-day visit to Australia, visited Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Wednesday with Australian Trade Minister Dan Tehan. Goyal also paid...

Modi govt provided new definition of governance: Hardeep Puri NEW DELHI: Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Wednesday unfurled the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) flag at his residence on the occasion of the party’s 42nd foundation day and said...