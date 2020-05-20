Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

Global coronavirus cases surpass 4.8 mn: Johns Hopkins

May 20
11:45 2020
WASHINGTON: The overall number of global coronavirus cases has increased to over 4.8 million, while the death toll surpassed 323,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University.
As of Wednesday morning, the total number of cases stood at 4,897,492, while the death toll increased to 323,285, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

The US currently accounts for the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 1,528,568 and 91,921, respectively.
In terms of cases, Russia has the second highest number of infections at 299,941 followed by Brazil (271,885), the UK (250,138), Spain (231,606), Italy (232,037), France (180,933, Germany (177,778), Turkey (151,615) and Iran (124,603), the CSSE figures showed.

Meanwhile, the UK accounted for the second highest COVID-19 deaths worldwide at 35,422.

The other countries with over 10,000 deaths are Italy (32,169), France (28,025), Spain (27,778) and Brazil (16,983).

