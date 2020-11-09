India Post News Paper

Global COVID-19 caseload breaches 50 million mark

November 09
11:29 2020
BALTIMORE: The global coronavirus caseload has breached the 50 million cases mark, according to the latest updates by Johns Hopkins University on Sunday (local time).

The exact number of COVID-19 cases worldwide stands at 50,325,072 while the number of fatalities due to the disease worldwide stands at 1,255,489.
As many as 32,980,472 patients across the world have recovered from the disease with India topping the list reporting the highest number of recoveries in the world at 7,868,968, according to the University’s global tracker.

As per the data, the United States continues to be the worst-affected country in the world with the country’s caseload nearing the 10 million mark. There are 9,962,900 cases in the country — the most cases anywhere in the world. The US also continues to be leading the count in terms of most deaths due to COVID-19 in the world with 237,567 Americans succumbing to the virus. As many as 3,881,491 patients in the United States have recovered from the infection.

India and Brazil are the second and third most-affected countries from the coronavirus outbreak with 8,507,754 cases and 5,664,115 cases respectively. Brazil has the second-highest coronavirus deaths in the world after the US with 162,397 deaths.

Meanwhile, France has 1,835,187 coronavirus cases in the country making it the fourth worst-affected country in the world and 40,490 people in the country have died from the virus. Russia, on the other hand, has the fifth-highest cases in the world with 1,760,420 coronavirus cases and 30,292 fatalities.

Spain has 1,328,832 COVID-19 cases and 38,833 deaths due to the virus while Argentina has 1,242,182 cases and 33,560 fatalities in the country due to the coronavirus. The United Kingdom has a total of 1,195,350 COVID-19 cases and 49,134 patients have died from the virus, according to the university. Meanwhile, Colombia has a total of 1,143,887 cases and 32,791 deaths.

According to the tracker, Mexico (967,825 cases), Italy (935,104 cases) and Peru (920,010 cases) are nearing the 1-million cases mark. Global coronavirus cases have risen by 5 million in just a little over one week after Johns Hopkins University reported that the world had breached the 45-million cases on October 30.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. (ANI)

