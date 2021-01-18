India Post News Paper

Global COVID-19 cases cross 95 million
January 18
10:52 2021
BALTIMORE: The number of coronavirus cases confirmed all over the world has surpassed 95 million, while the global COVID-19 death toll stands at over two million, according to the latest data from the Johns Hopkins University’s Coronavirus Resource Center.

As of 06:45 Moscow time on Monday (03:45 GMT), there are 95,003,533 confirmed coronavirus cases in the world. The global death toll from COVID-19 stands at 2,029,938. The number of recovered individuals stands at 52,269,644.

The United States, India and Brazil remain the top three countries in terms of the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases. Russia comes fourth. The US has registered 23,928,643 COVID-19 cases and has the largest COVID-19 death toll of all the countries in the world (397,500). (ANI/Sputnik)

 

