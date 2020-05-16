Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

Global COVID-19 cases reach over 4.5mn: Johns Hopkins

May 16
2020
WASHINGTON: The overall number of global coronavirus cases has increased to over 4.5 million, while the death toll has surpassed 307,000, according to Johns Hopkins University.

As of Saturday morning, the total number of cases stood at 4,538,406, while the death toll increased to 307,486, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

The US currently accounts for the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 1,442,819 and 87,530, respectively.

In terms of cases, Russia has the second-highest number of infections at 262,843, followed by the UK (238,004), Spain (230,183), Italy (223,885), Brazil (218,223), France (179,630), Germany (175,233), Turkey (146,457) and Iran (116,635), the CSSE figures showed.

Meanwhile, the UK accounted for the second-highest COVID-19 deaths worldwide at 34,078. The other countries with over 10,000 deaths are Italy (31,610), France (27,532), Spain (27,459), and Brazil (14,817).

COVID 19 – GLOBAL CASES

