India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

Global Covid-19 cases top 109 million: Johns Hopkins

Global Covid-19 cases top 109 million: Johns Hopkins
February 16
10:34 2021
Print This Article Share it With Friends

WASHINGTON: The total number of global coronavirus cases has topped 109 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 2.40 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University. In its latest update on Tuesday morning, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 109,140,617 and 2,407,537, respectively.

The US is the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 27,692,690 and 486,317, respectively, according to the CSSE.

India comes in second place in terms of cases at 10,916,589.

The other countries with more than a million confirmed coronavirus cases are Brazil (9,866,710), UK (4,059,695), Russia (4,040,505), France (3,528,856), Spain (3,086,286), Italy (2,729,223), Turkey (2,594,128), Germany (2,346,876), Colombia (2,198,549), Argentina (2,029,057), Mexico (1,995,892), Poland (1,591,497), Iran (1,526,023), South Africa (1,492,909), Ukraine (1,319,060), Peru (1,235,298), Indonesia (1,223,930), Czech Republic (1,090,860) and the Netherlands (1,046,381), the CSSE figures showed.

Brazil currently accounts for the second highest number of Covid-19 fatalities at 239,773, followed by Mexico (174,657) on the third place and India (155,732) on the fourth.

Meanwhile, the nations with a death toll above 20,000 are the UK (117,622), Italy (93,835), France (82,374), Russia (79,210), Spain (65,449), Germany (65,288), Iran (59,028), Colombia (57,786), Argentina (50,327), South Africa (48,094), Peru (43,703), 40,832 (Poland), Indonesia (33,367), Turkey (27,562), Ukraine (25,702), Belgium (21,662) and Canada (21,298).

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Do you think army will relinquish power in Myanmar?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    ADVERTISEMENT – BLUE MOUNTAIN

    BANG-Blue-Mountain

    ADVERTISEMENT – ASIABET 2020

    Asiabet

    We make it easier for you by providing you with the latest news, celebrity gossip, and useful articles. Today we are bringing you a new form of entertainment, online casino India.

    Casinoexpressindia.com is a website specialized in providing the folk of India with the best online casino out there.

    Time to read some reviews about online casinos and start playing some fun games.

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Follow us On Twitter

    Indian-origin UK minister in India ... - https://t.co/nfoeVUGYdc Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #American4Hindus #ClimateDiscussionsWithIndianLeaders #Community #Diaspora #FIA #HinduAmericanFoundation #HinduAmericans #IACA #IndianoriginUKMinister #IndianAmericans
    h J R

    - February 16, 2021, 7:22 am

    Delhi Police's 'Jan Sampark Vahan' to create ... - https://t.co/NKZByIcMNF Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AirAsia #AirIndia #CoronaAirTravelGuidelines #DelhiPoliceRaisingDay #Flights #IndiGo #JustinTrudeau #NewTravelBlogs #SpiceJet #Tours #Travel #TravelBlogging
    h J R

    - February 16, 2021, 6:07 am

    Yuvraj Singh booked for 'casteist slur' - https://t.co/dqjynzUt0q Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #sports #Australia #AustralianTeam #BatsmanRishabhPant #CastiestSlur #CricketFns #INDT20 #IndT20Captain #INDVsAUS #IndiaCricketSeason #IndianTeam #Jaddu #Natarajan
    h J R

    - February 16, 2021, 6:04 am

    Indian-descent millennial announces run ... - https://t.co/rZpVSvqhXO Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AkanshaArora #American4Hindus #Community #Diaspora #FIA #HinduAmericanFoundation #HinduAmericans #IACA #IndianAmericans #IndianCommunity #IndianCommunityMembers
    h J R

    - February 16, 2021, 6:02 am

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.