Global COVID-19 cases top 11mn: Johns Hopkins University

WASHINGTON: The overall number of global COVID-19 cases has surpassed the 11 million mark, while the deaths have soared to more than 524,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

On Saturday morning, the total number of cases stood at 11,047,217, while the fatalities rose to 524,614, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

The US accounted for the world’s highest number of infections and fatalities with 2,793,425 and 129,432, respectively, according to the CSSE.

Brazil came in the second place with 1,539,081 infections and 61,884 deaths.

In terms of cases, Russia ranks third (666,941), and is followed by India (625,544), Peru (295,599), Chile (288,089), the UK (285,787), Spain (250,545), Mexico (245,251), Italy (241,184), Iran (235,429), Pakistan (221,896), France (204,222), Turkey (203,456), Saudi Arabia (201,801), Germany (196,780), South Africa (177,124), Bangladesh (156,391), Canada (106,962) and Colombia (106,392), the CSSE figures showed.

The other countries with over 10,000 deaths are the UK (44,216), Italy (34,833), France (29,896), Mexico (29,843), Spain (28,385), India (18,213), Iran (11,260) and Peru (10,226).

