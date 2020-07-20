Global COVID-19 cases top 14.4mn: Johns Hopkins

US may open its strategic petroleum reserve to store Indian oil NEW DELHI: India proposes to build a portion of its strategic oil reserve in the US to take advantage of current low prices and quickly scale up its storage. The...

Dubai-based Indian girl breaks yoga world record DUBAI: A Dubai-based Indian girl has smashed a world record for doing a hundred yoga poses in a small box within three minutes, the media reported. This is Samridhi Kalia’s third...

UK to suspend extradition treaty with Hong Kong LONDON: UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab is expected to suspend the country’s extradition treaty with Hong Kong amid rising tensions between London and Beijing, according to reports. Raab is expected...

Aus university develops 20-minute COVID-19 blood test MELBOURNE: A blood test developed by Australia’s Monash University could detect positive COVID-19 cases in about 20 minutes. Based on commonly used blood typing infrastructure, researchers at the Melbourne-based university...

Covid-19 in children: Is it time to panic? NEW DELHI: Of the estimated 12 million people that have tested positive for Covid-19 globally since the outbreak, only 6 percent are children. Children also make up for less than...

Gehlot fires fresh salvo at Pilot, says he played dirty game JAIPUR: Amid the ongoing political turmoil in Rajasthan, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday fired a fresh salvo at his political rival Sachin Pilot alleging that he played a very...

I still don’t have much faith in the DRS: Ian Chappell NEW DELHI: Former Australia captain Ian Chappell slammed the use of Decision Review System (DRS) and stated it struggles to achieve the objectives for which it was created. According to...

New India Assurance audit qualifications lead to ratings downgrade NEW DELHI: Public sector general insurance company, New India Assurance Company’s credit rating has been downgraded by insurance rating agency, AM Best as the company’s deficiencies in financial reporting continue...

‘Virtual Tutorials’ on YouTube making criminals dangerous NEW DELHI: Science has made the world small. Sometimes whatever you need is served on a platter on your laptop. However, science cant detect if the person seeking information is...

Rahul Gandhi to release second video on ChinaÂ Â NEW DELHI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will be releasing the second episode of his new short format digital video series on the ongoing border crisis with China, on Monday. “The first...

Ram Mandir: 40kg silver slab to be placed during ‘bhumi pujan’ AYODHYA: A silver slab, weighing about 40 kilogram, will be placed in the sanctum sanctorum of the proposed grand Ram temple in Ayodhya during the ‘bhoomi pujan’ ceremony, scheduled to...

Yogi for enhancing surveillance as corona cases increase LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to scale up surveillance, follow-up and contact tracing in the battle against COVID-19. The Chief Minister held a late-night meeting...

COVID-19 test delays too long in US: NIH Director WASHINGTON: Francis Collins, Director of the US National Institutes for Health (NIH) has said that long delays in getting COVID-19 test results across America was undercutting their usefulness. “The average test...

Africa’s confirmed Covid-19 cases pass 700,000 mark ADDIS ABABA: The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases across the African continent has reached 701,573, the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said. The Africa CDC in...

Global COVID-19 cases top 14.4mn: Johns Hopkins WASHINGTON: The overall number of global COVID-19 cases has increased to over 14.4 million, while the deaths have topped to more than 605,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University. As of...

Delhi rain fills up city’s cup of woes NEW DELHI: No doubt, the sudden drop of temperature to 29 degrees centigrade has brought a huge respite to many struggling with the heat, but it has left at least...

PM dials up 7 CMs to know ‘situation’ in their states NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with the Chief Ministers of seven states over phone, here on Sunday, about “situation” in their states. These Chief Ministers are Nitish Kumar...

BJP creating mischief, Rahul very much in India: Cong NEW DELHI: Amid a political slugfest between the BJP and Congress, social media has been abuzz with speculation that former party chief Rahul Gandhi has left the country, but sources...

US school reopening plans in total chaos, Trump gamble meets voter defiance NEW YORK: US schools scrambling to finalise hybrid reopening plans for the Fall session are largely silent on what to do if even a single person in the school community...