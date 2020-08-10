India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

Global COVID-19 cases top 19.7mn: Johns Hopkins

Global COVID-19 cases top 19.7mn: Johns Hopkins
August 10
10:59 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

WASHINGTON: The overall number of global coronavirus cases has topped 19.7 million, while the deaths have increased to over 729,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

As of Monday morning, the total number of cases stood at 19,778,566 and the fatalities rose to 729,692, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

The US accounted for the world’s highest number of infections and fatalities at 5,044,435 and 162,919, respectively, according to the CSSE. Brazil came in the second place with 3,035,422 infections and 101,049 deaths.

In terms of cases, India ranks third (2,153,010), and is followed by Russia (885,718), South Africa (559,859), Mexico (480,278), Peru (471,012), Colombia (376,870), Chile (373,056), Iran (326,712), Spain (314,362), the UK (312,555), Saudi Arabia (288,690), Pakistan (284,121), Bangladesh (257,600), Italy (250,566), Argentina (246,499), Turkey (240,804), France (235,237), Germany (217,288), Iraq (150,115), Philippines (129,913), Indonesia (125,396), Canada (121,362) and Qatar (112,947), the CSSE figures showed.

The other countries with over 10,000 deaths are the Mexico (52,298), UK (46,659), India (43,379), Italy (35,205), France (30,327), Spain (28,503), Peru (20,844), Iran (18,427), Russia (14,903), Colombia (12,540), South Africa (10,408) and Chile (10,077).

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Will it be right decision for India to join QUAD naval exercises?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA HOMES

    betting India

    ADVERTISEMENT – HOMES BY WARMINGTON

    Homes By Warmington

    ADVERTISEMENT – SEVEN JACKPOTS

    casino

    ADVERTISEMENT – BETRALLY INDIA

    betting India

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    Follow us On Twitter

    RT @BBCBreaking: Lebanon's government resigns in response to anger over deadly port explosion which devastated parts of the capital Beirutâ€¦
    h J R

    - August 10, 2020, 4:49 pm

    RT @IskconInc: Shri Krishna Janmashtami on 12th August! Hare Krishna
    h J R

    - August 10, 2020, 2:14 pm

    #China sanctions 11 US politicians, heads of ... - https://t.co/WA6ZOQIrWw Get your news featured useâ€¦ https://t.co/QQXi14YELD
    h J R

    - August 10, 2020, 10:03 am

    #Balochistan, Sindhi ... - https://t.co/FUU76G4nGu Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #BalochNationalismâ€¦ https://t.co/4qLASklpg5
    h J R

    - August 10, 2020, 9:17 am

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.