Buy a Rs 15 lakh ticket, take a ‘Bus to London’ and see the world NEW DELHI: A private tourist company based in Gurugram has announced a bus service from Delhi to London where the travellers will cover 18 countries and 20,000 km in 70...

We’re proud of you hitman: BCCI congratulates Rohit Sharma NEW DELHI: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has congratulated star opener Rohit Sharma who has been chosen for this year’s Khel Ratna Award, country’s highest sporting...

What’s next for the restaurant industry? NEW DELHI: The past few months have been both tumultuous and a period of big revelation for the restaurant industry. While in the beginning many businesses were skeptical about going...

Study reveals how skin can regenerate after severe burns TORONTO: Researchers have made an exciting leap forward in understanding how skin heals, which could lead to drug treatments to vastly improve wound healing. According to the study, published in the...

Epic Games puts entire App Store model at risk: Apple SAN FRANSISCO: Apple has hit back at Epic Games for filing a lawsuit against its App Store policies, saying the Fortnite game developer has created its own problems and Epics...

US Covid-19 cases surpass 5.6 million NEW YORK: The total number of Covid-19 cases in the US surpassed 5.6 million on Friday, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University. The...

Global Covid-19 cases top 22.8mn: Johns Hopkins WASHINGTON: The overall number of global coronavirus cases has topped 22.8 million, while the deaths have increased to over 797,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University. As of Saturday morning,...

CBI seeks AIIMS forensic dept’s opinion on Sushant’s autopsy report MUMBAI/DELHI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday kickstarted the probe into the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput here as it collected documents from the Mumbai Police...

Biden accepts nomination, battle for presidency gets in high gear NEW YORK: Armed with the Democratic Party’s nomination, former US Vice President Joe Biden formally launched his battle against President Donald Trump in a “life-changing election”, asserting that he would...

1.5 lakh illegally printed NCERT school books seized, kingpin flees MEERUT: Over 1.5 lakh illegally printed NCERT school books worth Rs 50 crore were seized in a raid carried out by a joint team of Military Intelligence (MI), Uttar Pradesh...

NEET, JEE to be held as scheduled: NTA NEW DELHI: Amid opposition from different quarters, the National Testing Agency (NTA) said on Friday that the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) will be held as scheduled on September...

Railways cancel tender for manufacturing 44 Vande Bharat Express rakesÂ NEW DELHI: Indian Railways on Friday cancelled the tender for the manufacturing of 44 rakes of Train 18, which has been re-christened as Vande Bharat Express, and said a fresh...

Chandrayaan-2 completes a year of orbiting the moon CHENNAI: It is one year since India’s second moon spacecraft Chandrayaan-2 was inserted into the lunar orbit, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said on Thursday. The Indian space agency said...

WHO starts discussions on Russia Covid-19 vaccine LONDON: The World Health Organisation (WHO) has started talks with Russia with the aim of garnering more information on a Covid-19 vaccine that the country last week approved even before...

Historic handover of Indian Idols by US authorities India Post News Service Marking the 74th Independence Day of India festivities in New York, US officials formally handed to Indian officials there, a set of priceless antique artifacts that...

15-Minutes to an Elevated Life! – Gurugramâ€™s Next Growth Story India Post News Service When you first see this gigantic orange crane-like structure on Sohna Road, just off the highway, you wouldnâ€™t be admonished for thinking it was an alien...

Bangladesh PM pitches for investment in industrialisation DHAKA: Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday said that there is a need to create special economic zones to attract domestic and foreign players in the country. “We need...

US FDA halts approval for plasma therapy to treat Covid: Report NEW YORK: Blood plasma therapy that is being touted as the final resort to treat Covid-19 has not convinced the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as it has put...

Students taking CBSE improvement exams equal victims of Covid: HC NEW DELHI: In a major relief for students, the Delhi High Court has held that the assessment scheme, approved by the Supreme Court after cancellation of Central Board of Secondary...