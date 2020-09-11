Global Covid-19 cases top 28mn: Johns Hopkins

Sikhs being counted as separate ‘ethno-religious’ group in US census NEW YORK: In a break from the US constitutional separation of state and religion, the administration of President Donald Trump has introduced Sikhs as a distinctive group to be counted in...

India says Pak raises Ayodhya to cover its treatment of minorities UNITED NATIONS: India has accused Pakistan of spreading a “culture of violence” and suppressing the rights of minorities while Islamabad brings up the Ayodhya temple construction at the General Assembly....

‘If Joe Biden, Kamala Harris don’t get 90% of Black vote, it’s trouble’ NEW YORK: Despite Democratic nominee Joe Biden’s nearly 8 point lead against Donald Trump in national polls, US pollsters are red flagging the cracks in the Joe Biden – Kamala...

India calls for action against terror groups to protect children UNITED NATIONS: India has called for action against terrorist groups by countries in order to meet their obligation to protect children and schools as required by the Security Council. “Member...

New Covid-19 drug gets DCGI’s nod for human trial NEW DELHI: Amid the raging coronavirus pandemic, PNB Vesper Life Science Private Limited on Friday received approval from the Drug Controller General of India to conduct the clinical trial of...

US-India resolve to take concerted action against Pak-backed terror groups NEW DELHI/WASHINGTON: The US and India have resolved to take concerted action against pan-Islamist terror groups Al Qaeda and Islamic State (IS0 and also the Kashmir-centric Pakistan sponsored outfits, Lashkar-e-Taiba...

Life is not in anything; All things are in life BERNADETTE ROBERTS The moment was unheralded, unrecognized, and unknown; it was the moment “I” entered a great silence and never returned. Beyond the threshold of the known, the door upon...

United to expand India operations from December NEW DELHI: US-based United Airlines plans to expand its global route network with two new, non-stop services between India and the United States. Accordingly, from December 2020, the airline will...

Use recovery from Covid-19 to tackle climate change: Guterres UNITED NATIONS: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has urged countries to use recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic to tackle climate change. “We have a choice: business as usual, leading to further...

Uddhav not welcome in Ayodhya: Seers, VHP AYODHYA: The saints of Ayodhya and the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) have announced that Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena chief, Uddhav Thackeray, “is no more welcome in Ayodhya”, following...

WHO’s ‘Access to Covid-19 Tools Accelerator” facing funding gap GENEVA: The “Access to Covid-19 Tools Accelerator” (ACT-Accelerator), a global collaboration led by the World Health Organization (WHO) to fasten the development, production and equitable deployment of coronavirus diagnostics, therapeutics...

Global Covid-19 cases top 28mn: Johns Hopkins WASHINGTON: The overall number of global coronavirus cases has topped the 28 million mark, while the deaths have increased to over 908,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University. As of...

Rhea arrest, drug angle may affect Sushant film script: Lead actor Zuber K. Khan NEW DELHI: Naagin 3 actor Zuber K. Khan, who plays the central role in Nyaay: The Justice, a film reportedly inspired by the life of Sushant Singh Rajput, says the...

Now, Indian troops at vantage point on north bank of Pangong Lake NEW DELHI: Even as Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) troops continue to occupy positions on Finger 4 at Pangong lake in eastern Ladakh, Indian soldiers have occupied some heights overlooking...

The new BMW G 310 R and BMW G 310 GS at just Rs 4,500 per month GURUGRAM: To welcome bike enthusiasts into the BMW Motorrad world, BMW India Financial Services has designed customized and flexible financial solutions. The new BMW G 310 R and BMW G...

When Centre plans to take back land from Chinese? Or is that also being left to an Act of God: Rahul Gandhi NEW DELHI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday asked the Government of India whether it has any plans to reclaim ‘land taken by China’ or “is that also going to be...

India needs coordinated policy response, more stimulus to battle COVID-19 impact: IMF WASHINGTON DC: The impact of COVID-19 pandemic is significant on India’s development and the immediate priority is a coordinated policy response, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has said. “Given the unprecedented...

India, China discuss current tensions in border areas NEW DELHI: External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar held a detailed discussion with the State Councillor and Foreign Minister of China Wang Yi in Moscow on Thursday on the current...

With highest single-day spike of 96,551 cases, India’s COVID-19 tally crosses 45-lakh mark NEW DELHI: With the highest single-day spike of 96,551 new cases and 1,209 deaths reported in the last 24 hours India’s COVID-19 count crossed the 45-lakh mark on Friday. According...