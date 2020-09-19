Global Covid-19 cases top 30.3mn: Johns Hopkins WASHINGTON: The overall number of global coronavirus cases has topped 30.3 million, while the deaths have increased to more than 950,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University. As of Saturday morning,...

Kriti Sanon dated Sushant Singh Rajput, claims Lizaa Malik NEW DELHI: Actress Lizaa Malik has claimed that late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and actress Kriti Sanon might have denied dating each other, but they were very much in a...

Pak turns down India’s request for Queen’s Counsel in Kulbhushan case ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Friday categorically rejected any possibility of allowing a Queen’s Counsel by India to represent Kulbhushan Jadhav, who is currently on death-row in a Pakistan jail. During a weekly...

China blames faith of Uyghur Muslims for concentration camps in Xinjiang NEW DELHI: Justifying its internment camps for Uyghur Muslims, the Chinese Communist Party regime has admitted that it has subjected, on an average around 1.3 million people to re-education since...

Indians for Biden ramps up campaign for swing state votes NEW YORK: The Indians for Biden National Council (IBNC) is ramping up its outreach to the community, aiming for votes in the key swing states where small vote margins count,...

US unemployment claims continue to fall WASHINGTON: The number of initial unemployment claims in the US declined to 860,000 last week, indicating a continued recovery in the labour market ravaged by the Covid-19 crisis, the Labour...

Covid vax to be available by ‘start of next year’: Harsh Vardhan NEW DELHI: Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Thursday said that the coronavirus vaccine will be made available in the country by the start of next year. The remarks come...

India has four fully built satellites ready for launch CHENNAI: India has four fully built satellites ready for launch and shipment to the rocket port out of the 12 that were built during 2019-2020, said a senior official of...

Chinese imperialism poses incurable threat to the world Two viruses have taken over the world. One, a minuscule creature called Covid-19, has killed more than 8,00,000 people around the globe, but is slowing down and will most likely...

It’s in our genes: What is aiding India’s low mortality rate VARANASI: A study conducted by top genetic experts has revealed that Indians should be thankful to their genes for tiding over the Covid pandemic with a relatively lesser mortality rate...

Air India Express’ ops to Dubai temporarily suspended NEW DELHI: The Air India Express operations to Dubai has been temporarily suspended for 15 days starting Friday. According to the airline, Air India Express has received “Notice of Suspension”...

Apple says happy Diwali with 1st India online store on Sep 23 NEW DELHI: Ending months of speculation, Apple is launching its first exclusive branded online store in India on September 23 just ahead of the festive season, offering a full range...

Mirpur activist at UNHRC says people want freedom from Pakistan GENEVA/NEW DELHI: A prominent rights activist from Mirpur at the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva said that people in Pakistan occupied Jammu & Kashmir (PoJK) were desperate to get...

Blatant lie: PM Modi tears into opposition on Farm Bills NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi attacked Opposition parties on Friday, saying they are “lying” to farmers. He also claimed that the NDA Government is doing what “they” themselves promised...

IPL 13: RCB releases official anthem dedicated to its fans NEW DELHI: A day before the commencement of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Friday released their official anthem dedicated to the...

PM Modi speaks to Bhutan King, conveys New Delhi’s readiness to support Thimphu in COVID-19 fight THIMPHU: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday spoke to Bhutan King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, during which he conveyed India’s readiness to provide all required support to Thimphu in its...

Tips to Book Flights as Inexpensive as Possible We have all gone through the wearisome process of searching for inexpensive flight bookings. However, it is tough to get a good deal since the flight prices are consistently varying....

Ashley Tisdale is expecting her first child with husband Christopher French NEW DELHI: American actor Ashley Tisdale is expecting her first child with husband Christopher French, the couple announced on Thursday. Tisdale took to Instagram to share several pictures revealing the...

Delhi COVID-19 count rises to 2,34,701 with 4,432 new cases NEW DELHI: Delhi on Thursday reported 4,432 new cases taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the national capital to 2,34,701. As per the health department bulletin, the death...