India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

Global Covid-19 cases top 30.3mn: Johns Hopkins

Global Covid-19 cases top 30.3mn: Johns Hopkins
September 19
10:18 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

WASHINGTON: The overall number of global coronavirus cases has topped 30.3 million, while the deaths have increased to more than 950,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University. As of Saturday morning, the total number of cases stood at 30,395,579 and the fatalities rose to 950,344, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

The US is the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 6,722,699 and 198,509, respectively, according to the CSSE.

India is currently in the second place in terms of cases at 5,214,677, while the country’s death toll soared to 84,372.

In terms of cases, Brazil ranks third (4,495,183), and is followed by Russia (1,086,955), Peru (750,098), Colombia (743,945), Mexico (688,954), South Africa (657,627), Spain (640,040), Argentina (613,658), France (467,421), Chile (442,827), Iran (416,198), the UK (388,412), Bangladesh (345,805), Saudi Arabia (328,720), Iraq (311,690), Pakistan (304,386), Turkey (299,810), Italy (294,932), Philippines (279,526), Germany (271,247), Indonesia (236,519), Israel (179,071), Ukraine (173,703), Canada (143,911), Bolivia (129,419), Ecuador (124,129), Qatar (122,917), Romania (110,217), Kazakhstan (107,134), Dominican Republic (106,732), Panama (104,879) and Egypt (101,772), the CSSE figures showed.

The other countries with over 10,000 deaths are the Brazil (135,793), Mexico (72,803), the UK (41,821), Italy (35,668), France (31,257), Peru (31,146), Spain (30,405), Iran (23,952), Colombia (23,665), Russia (19,128), South Africa (15,857), Argentina (12,656), Chile (12,199) and Ecuador (11,044).

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Is the Corona Virus a 'Bio Weapon' Deveoped By China?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    BAJWA VICK FOR MAYOR – FREMONT

    Bajwa Vick For Mayor Fremont

    PRESEDENTIAL GENERAL ELECTIONS – AWARENESS CAMPAIGN

    Presedential General Elections

    ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA HOMES

    betting India

    ADVERTISEMENT – HOMES BY WARMINGTON

    Homes By Warmington

    ADVERTISEMENT – SEVEN JACKPOTS

    casino

    ADVERTISEMENT – BETRALLY INDIA

    betting India

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    Follow us On Twitter

    Global Covid-19 cases top 30.3mn: ... - https://t.co/uTf7oS1TJJ Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #CoronaLockdownCrisis #CoronaCasesIndia #CoronaPatients #CoronaVaccineNews #CoronaVaccineUpdates #Covid19Lockdown #Health #Healthcare #IndiaCovid19 #IndiaCovid19cases
    h J R

    - September 19, 2020, 4:48 am

    Kriti Sanon dated Sushant Singh Rajput, ... - https://t.co/ZCtCXfyks9 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #Actors #Actress #AltBalaji #AnkitaLokhande #BiharPolice #Bollywood #Celebrities #Entertainment #Hollywood #JusticeForSSR #KanganaRanaut #KritiSanon #LizaaMalik
    h J R

    - September 19, 2020, 4:40 am

    Pak turns down India's request for ... - https://t.co/MwEDXiXXp3 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #BarCouncilOfIndia #BCI #ChiefJusticeOfIndia #CJI #ContemptOfCourt #DelhiBarCouncil #IndianJudiciary #IslamabadHighCourt #KulbushanJadhav #LawyerBhushan #Political
    h J R

    - September 19, 2020, 4:37 am

    #China blames faith of Uyghur Muslims for ... - https://t.co/7lmUh0zPbm Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #CCP #ChineseCommunistParty #CHineseMuslims #ImranKhan #MinoritiesSupressed #MuslimsChina #Pakistan #PakistanSpeakForUyghurs #PLA #UyghurMuslims #XiJingPing
    h J R

    - September 19, 2020, 4:31 am

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.