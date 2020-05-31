India Post News Paper

Global COVID-19 cases top 6 mn: Johns HopkinsÂ 

Global COVID-19 cases top 6 mn: Johns Hopkins 
May 31
10:20 2020
WASHINGTON: The total number of global coronavirus cases has topped the 6 million mark, while the deaths have surged to more than 369,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University. As of Sunday morning, the overall number of cases stood at 6,059,017, while the death toll increased to 369,106, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update. Currently, the US has 1,770,165 confirmed cases and 103,776 deaths, both tallies account for the highest in the world, according to the CSSE.

Meanwhile in terms of cases, Brazil comes in the second place with 498,440 infections. This was followed by Russia (396,575), the UK (274,219), Spain (239,228), Italy (232,664), France (188,752), Germany (183,189), India (181,827), Turkey (163,103), Peru (155,671) and Iran (148,950), the CSSE figures showed.

Regarding fatalities, the UK continues in the second position after the US with 38,458 COVID-19 deaths, which also accounts for the highest fatalities in Europe. The other countries with over 10,000 deaths are Italy (33,340), Brazil (28,834), France (28,774) and Spain (27,125).

