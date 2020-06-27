Global COVID-19 cases top 9.7mn: Johns Hopkins University

US House approves bill granting Washington D.C. statehood WASHINGTON: The Democrat-led US House of Representatives has approved a legislation granting statehood to Washington, D.C. for the first time on Capitol Hill after it was created more than 200...

Ex-Pak President Zardari says Balochistan on brink of rupture NEW DELHI/ISLAMABAD: Former President of Pakistan, Asif Ali Zardari, has warned that Balochistan is on the brink of a rupture and will be uncontrollable if another Baloch leader is assassinated....

We take decisions based on ground report, not by sitting in office: Modi NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday cited the role of ground reports behind every decision of the Central government. He said, “We have taken the decision not by...

Pakistan to reopen Kartarpur Corridor on Monday ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Saturday decided to reopen the Kartarpur Corridor for Sikh pilgrims on Monday on the occasion of the death anniversary of Maharaja Ranjit Singh, the 19th century leader...

Abhay Deol: One could make a film about corrupt practices of Bollywood MUMBAI: Actor Abhay Deol has taken a dig at Bollywood, saying “one could make a film about the corrupt practices” prevailing in the film industry. Abhay penned his thoughts on...

L’Oreal to drop ‘fair’ and ‘white’ from skincare brands LONDON: Global skincare brands are doing away with “fair” and “white” from their labels. L’Oreal, the world’s biggest cosmetics company, said it will remove words “white”, “fair” and “light” from...

Domestic flight capacity increased to 45% NEW DELHI: The Centre on Friday increased the limited domestic passenger flight operations capacity to 45 percent from the earlier 33 percent. The decision comes a month after the Centre...

WHO to raise $31.3 billion against Covid-19 GENEVA: The World Health Organization (WHO) has said the WHO-led global response to Covid-19 needs $31.3 billion for therapeutics, vaccines and diagnostics over the next 12 months, including two billion...

Global COVID-19 cases top 9.7mn: Johns Hopkins University WASHINGTON: The overall number of global COVID-19 cases has topped 9.7 million, while the deaths were nearing 500,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University. As of Saturday morning, the total...

Highest alert issued in Texas county for uncontrolled COVID-19 spread HOUSTON: The highest “Red Level 1” alert was issued in Texas’ Harris County, where the US’ fourth largest city of Houston is located, due to an uncontrolled spread of the...

NY to assist states with high COVID-19 infection rates: Cuomo NEW YORK: New York will offer to assist states with high COVID-19 infection rates due to the recent spike in the number of cases, Governor Andrew Cuomo said. Cuomo said...

As US cases surge, Fauci points America’s youth to ‘societal responsibility’ NEW YORK: As US coronavirus infections per day surged to an all-time high of 40,000, America’s top infectious diseases expert Anthony Fauci renewed his call to the country’s youth going...

Monsoon covers entire country: IMD NEW DELHI: The Southwest monsoon has covered the entire country, way ahead the scheduled date, India Meteorological Department said on Friday. “Monsoon has covered entire India today 26 June 2020....

Received Rs 20 lakh for relief work in Andaman: RGF NEW DELHI: The Rajiv Gandhi Foundation (RGF) has said that it received “a modest amount” of Rs 20 lakh from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for relief work...

BJP slams ‘Mr Honest’ MMS, Cong over Rs 100 cr Union Budget allocation to RGF NEW DELHI: The Congress government while in power was doling out largesse to the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation (RGV) and Manmohan Singh as Finance Minister in 1991 allocated Rs 100 crore...

UN experts call for action against China over human rights abuse NEW DELHI/GENEVA: The United Nations experts have called on the international community to take collective and decisive action to ensure that the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) regime ends violations of...

Harsh Vardhan Shringla Hints At An Opportune Moment For Indiaâ€™s Tech Firms The Indian foreign secretary, Harsh Vardhan Shringla, recently gave a speech in which he stated that the COVID 19 pandemic had changed the norms of globalization. However, the foreign secretary...

WH COVID-19 task force to hold 1st briefing in nearly 2 months WASHINGTON: The White House coronavirus task force will hold a press briefing on Friday, marking the first time the group will speak on camera to the public in nearly two...

Covid-19 vaccine could come within 1 year: WHO chief BRUSSELS: Scientists predict the world may have a Covid-19 vaccine within one year or even a few months earlier, said the Director-General of the World Health Organisation even as he...