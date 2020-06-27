India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

Global COVID-19 cases top 9.7mn: Johns Hopkins University

Global COVID-19 cases top 9.7mn: Johns Hopkins University
June 27
11:38 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

WASHINGTON: The overall number of global COVID-19 cases has topped 9.7 million, while the deaths were nearing 500,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

As of Saturday morning, the total number of cases stood at 9,776,963, while the fatalities increased to 493,609, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

With 2,467,658 cases and 125,046 deaths, the US continues with the world’s highest number of COVID-19 infections and fatalities, according to the CSSE.

Brazil comes in the second place with 1,274,974 infections and 55,961 deaths.

In terms of cases, Russia ranks third (619,936), and is followed by India (490,401), the UK (310,836), Peru (272,364), Chile (263,360), Spain (247,905), Italy (239,961), Iran (217,724), Mexico (208,392), France (199,473), Pakistan (195,745), Turkey (194,511), Germany (194,036), Saudi Arabia (174,577), Bangladesh (130,474), South Africa (124,590) and Canada (104,629), the CSSE figures showed.

The other countries with over 10,000 deaths are the UK (43,498), Italy (34,708), France (29,781), Spain (28,338), Mexico (25,779), India (15,301) and Iran (10,239).

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Should India, USA, Japan, Vietnam And Taiwan Join forces to counter chinese adventurism?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    ADVERTISEMENT – DAFABET ESPORTS

    Dafabet Gaming Portal

    ADVERTISEMENT – NRIA NET

    www.nria.net

    ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON

    Dr Horton Skyline Ridge

    ADVERTISEMENT – SEVEN JACKPOTS

    casino

    ADVERTISEMENT – BETRALLY INDIA

    betting India

    ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON


    Dr Horton residences at anson

    ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

    Star Tours

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    Follow us On Twitter

    US House approves bill granting ... - https://t.co/c23uikRyDA Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #51stStateâ€¦ https://t.co/knIqCg1I87
    h J R

    - June 27, 2020, 9:23 am

    Ex-Pak President #Zardari says ... - https://t.co/7Ey7UBe8xs Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AijazMaharâ€¦ https://t.co/gZgJNWnaGd
    h J R

    - June 27, 2020, 9:19 am

    We take decisions based on ground report, not by ... - https://t.co/oeY575p8SR Get your news featured useâ€¦ https://t.co/JBgirmo8ho
    h J R

    - June 27, 2020, 9:16 am

    #Pakistan to reopen #Kartarpur Corridor on Monday - https://t.co/Kxnm6kw8TJ Get your news featured useâ€¦ https://t.co/Jf8bLvD8sh
    h J R

    - June 27, 2020, 9:13 am

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.