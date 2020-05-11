Global COVID-19 deaths surpass 280,000: Johns Hopkins University

WASHINGTON: The global death toll due to the novel coronavirus pandemic has surpassed the 280,000 mark, while the cases have surged to over 4.1 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University. As of Monday morning, the global death toll stood at 282,719, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) said in its latest update.

The US had the highest number of deaths in the world at 79,528, while the UK accounted for the highest in Europe with 31,930 fatalities. The other countries with over 10,000 COVID-19 deaths were Italy (30,560), Spain (26,621), France (26,383) and Brazil (11,123), the CSSE data showed.

Meanwhile, the total number of coronavirus cases in the world has increased to 4,102,849. The US still accounts for the highest number of cases in the world at 1,329,791.

The other nations with cases above the 100,000 marks are Spain (224,350), the UK (220,449), Italy (219,070), Russia (209,688), France (177,094), Germany (171,879), Brazil (162,699), Turkey (138,657) and Iran (107,603).

