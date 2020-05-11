Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Global COVID-19 deaths surpass 280,000: Johns Hopkins University

Global COVID-19 deaths surpass 280,000: Johns Hopkins University
May 11
15:28 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

WASHINGTON: The global death toll due to the novel coronavirus pandemic has surpassed the 280,000 mark, while the cases have surged to over 4.1 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University. As of Monday morning, the global death toll stood at 282,719, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) said in its latest update.

The US had the highest number of deaths in the world at 79,528, while the UK accounted for the highest in Europe with 31,930 fatalities. The other countries with over 10,000 COVID-19 deaths were Italy (30,560), Spain (26,621), France (26,383) and Brazil (11,123), the CSSE data showed.

Meanwhile, the total number of coronavirus cases in the world has increased to 4,102,849. The US still accounts for the highest number of cases in the world at 1,329,791.

The other nations with cases above the 100,000 marks are Spain (224,350), the UK (220,449), Italy (219,070), Russia (209,688), France (177,094), Germany (171,879), Brazil (162,699), Turkey (138,657) and Iran (107,603).

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

COVID 19 – GLOBAL CASES

Polls

Is it best to open lockdown in steps and stages?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition
or Read Now

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – DAFABET ESPORTS

Dafabet Gaming Portal

ADVERTISEMENT – NRIA NET

www.nria.net

ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON

Dr Horton Skyline Ridge

ADVERTISEMENT – SEVEN JACPOTS

casino

ADVERTISEMENT – BETRALLY INDIA

betting India

ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON


Dr Horton residences at anson

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

Follow us On Twitter

Manmohan Singh stable, had developed ... - https://t.co/5mDoSIFgCy Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA… https://t.co/O0N001BhUr
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- May 11, 2020, 10:16 am

Lets do whatever it takes ! - Ayush Kumra - https://t.co/Fve9fSN1Wi Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA… https://t.co/xWcB6qC2BY
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- May 11, 2020, 10:13 am

#Sensex jumps 500 points, trades over 32,000-mark - https://t.co/bhNB5SnUYg Get your news featured use… https://t.co/0SxPmM9YGZ
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- May 11, 2020, 10:09 am

SC: No 4G in J&K for now, panel headed ... - https://t.co/FOlLIqpKng Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA… https://t.co/NO6a34MYUd
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- May 11, 2020, 10:07 am

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.