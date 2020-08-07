India Post News Paper

Global Covid-19 deaths surpass 710,000

August 07
10:37 2020
NEW YORK: Global Covid-19 deaths surpassed 710,000 on Thursday, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University. Total Covid-19 cases around the world rose to 18,908,111, with deaths reaching 710,318, the CSSE data showed, Xinhua reported.

The US reported the most Covid-19 cases and deaths, which stood at 4,864,151 and 159,600 respectively, followed by Brazil with 2,859,073 cases and 97,256 deaths. Other countries with over 30,000 fatalities include Mexico, Britain, India, Italy and France. 

