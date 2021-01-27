India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

Global economy to grow by 5.5 pc in 2021: IMF

Global economy to grow by 5.5 pc in 2021: IMF
January 27
10:53 2021
Print This Article Share it With Friends

WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has said that global economy is projected to grow by 5.5 per cent in 2021 and 4.2 per cent in 2022. Although recent vaccine approvals have raised hopes of a turnaround in the pandemic later this year, renewed waves and new variants of the virus pose concerns for the outlook, it added in the latest World Economic Outlook Update released on Tuesday (local time).

The 2021 forecast is revised up 0.3 percentage point relative to the previous forecast, reflecting expectations of a vaccine-powered strengthening of activity later in the year and additional policy support in a few large economies. The projected growth recovery this year follows a severe collapse in 2020 that has had acute adverse impacts on women, youth, the poor, the informally employed and those who work in contact-intensive sectors.

The global growth contraction for 2020 is estimated at minus 3.5 per cent, 0.9 percentage point higher than projected in the previous forecast (reflecting stronger-than-expected momentum in the second half of 2020).

The strength of the recovery is projected to vary significantly across countries, depending on access to medical interventions, effectiveness of policy support, exposure to cross-country spillovers and structural characteristics entering the crisis.

“Policy actions should ensure effective support until the recovery is firmly underway, with an emphasis on advancing key imperatives of raising potential output, ensuring participatory growth that benefits all, and accelerating the transition to lower carbon dependence,” said the IMF.

As noted in the October 2020 World Economic Outlook, a green investment push coupled with initially moderate but steadily rising carbon prices would yield needed emissions reductions while supporting the recovery from the pandemic recession.

The IMF said strong multilateral cooperation is required to bring the pandemic under control everywhere. Such efforts include bolstering funding for the COVAX facility to accelerate access to vaccines for all countries, ensuring universal distribution of vaccines and facilitating access to therapeutics at affordable prices for all.

Many countries, particularly low-income developing economies, entered the crisis with high debt that is set to rise further during the pandemic. The global community will need to continue working closely to ensure adequate access to international liquidity for these countries.

Where sovereign debt is unsustainable, said the IMF, eligible countries should work with creditors to restructure their debt under the Common Framework agreed by G20. (ANI) 

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Will Biden be able to vaccinate 100m in 100 days?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    ADVERTISEMENT – COUNTY OF LA

    LAC For YOU

    ADVERTISEMENT – ASIABET 2020

    Asiabet

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Follow us On Twitter

    @gchikermane: #India2030 in @IndiaPost_News https://t.co/AXnlOM4eJ9
    h J R

    - January 27, 2021, 8:20 am

    Pro-Khalistan group gathers in Washington in ... - https://t.co/Wfxhuyq07M Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AAPPunjab #AkaliDal #DelhiChiefMinisterArvindKejriwal #DonaldTrump #FarmBills #FarmersProtest #HarsimratKaurBadal #India #JoeBiden #Kejriwal #Political
    h J R

    - January 27, 2021, 6:42 am

    Kamala Harris gets second COVID-19 ... - https://t.co/MrALbnODmp Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AnthonyFauci #China #CoronaVaccine #CoronaVaccineNews #Coronavirus #Covid19Crisis #COVID19USA #Democrats #DonaldTrump #HardestHitCOuntry #JoeBiden #KamalaHarris
    h J R

    - January 27, 2021, 6:06 am

    YouTube extends suspension of Trump's channel ... - https://t.co/AQtVrk6FU3 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #DonalTrumpBanned #DonaldTrump #FacebookBan #JoeBiden #MelaniaTrump #Republicans #TrumpAdministration #TwitterBan #UnitedStates #USA #World #YouTubeBan
    h J R

    - January 27, 2021, 5:57 am

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.