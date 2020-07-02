Global Fashion Designer Anita Dongre’s First-Ever Virtual Trunk Show, July 4 Weekend

India Post News Service

NEW YORK: Pivoting during the pandemic, House of Anita Dongre, best known for its supreme craftsmanship of Indian textiles through designs created by female village artisans with sustainable practices, is presenting its first-ever U.S. virtual trunk show to be held during July 4th weekend. She brings her latest collection of bridal couture, menswear, women’s ready-to-wear and silver jewelry through a unique selling platform that combines online sales with virtual stylist appointments for customers all over America.

“We are in a unique position during this pandemic, as we are the only Indian couture designer with a permanent presence in the U.S. market through our storefront,” says Yash Dongre, Business Head of House of Anita Dongre Limited. “Given that designers from India are unable to travel currently and shipments of merchandise are also delayed, we encourage brides and grooms who are proceeding with their weddings (whether virtually or more intimately) to make appointments with our bridal experts in New York via Skype or Zoom to find the perfect wedding outfits for their important day.”

Dongre is the FIRST and ONLY Indian designer to have a brand flagship in the United States. The Anita Dongre store in New York City occupies three floors of a 1900s brownstone building at the prime address of 473 West Broadway in Soho.

The prominent Indian designer has dressed every major fashion icon from Beyonce to Kate Middleton to Hillary Clinton to Priyanka Chopra. Dongre is often referred to in fashion circles as the “queen of prêt” and largely draws inspiration from the embellishment styles and needlework made famous by the northern Indian state of Rajasthan.

