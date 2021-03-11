India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

Global lawmakers call out China for abuses against minority women in Xinjiang

Global lawmakers call out China for abuses against minority women in Xinjiang
March 11
10:56 2021
Print This Article Share it With Friends

WASHINGTON: A group of global lawmakers have called on governments to hold China to account for abuses against minority women in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region (XUAR), amid reports of systematic sexual abuse in detention and violations of reproductive rights.

According to Radio Free Asia, lawmakers from the Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China (IPAC) issued a statement Monday recognizing the plight of women in the region, where authorities are believed to have held up to 1.8 million Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities in a vast network of internment camps since early 2017.
“Today these women are experiencing a brutal, state-sponsored persecution,” the lawmakers said in a video posted to Twitter, as quoted by Radio Free Asia.

“There is mounting evidence that hundreds of thousands of minority women in Xinjiang have been subjected to forced sterilizations and forced abortions … Those who refuse face imprisonment in Xinjiang’s vast prison camp network,” they added.

In addition to restrictive “family planning” policies in the region, former detainees have given testimony that women in the camps have endured sexual abuse and torture, including situations in which men pay guards to rape women held there.

Radio Free Asia reported that Experts say that taken together, such abuses could amount to genocide and crimes against humanity, as a group of judges in the UK said in a legal opinion last month. The administration of US President Joe Biden has labeled China’s policies in the region as such, while parliaments in Canada and the Netherlands recently adopted non-binding resolutions carrying similar designations.

“The perpetrators of these abuses cannot continue with impunity,” Monday’s statement said.

“We as parliamentarians from across the globe call on our governments to take urgent action to hold the Chinese government to account … We must pursue all domestic and international avenues for legal investigations into the alleged crimes against humanity and genocide taking place in the region.”

Rahima Mahmut, IPAC advisor on Uyghurs, called this year’s International Women’s Day “a day of mourning for Uyghur women.”

“The mass sterilization of Uyghur women, forced abortion of Uyghur children, and gang rape of Uyghur women … prove beyond reasonable doubt that Uyghur women are facing the most brutal campaign of persecution from the Chinese government,” she said.

“That’s why we launched the campaign today to raise global awareness of China’s crimes against humanity committed against the Uyghur women and to urge governments to take action.”

Beijing had initially denied the very existence of the camps, but now claims that they are educational and vocational centres and that everyone has “graduated.” Uyghurs make up most of the one million people who the UN estimates have been held in camps in Xinjiang as part of what the central government calls a campaign against terrorism.

Also, Beijing has rejected calls for an independent UN investigation into Xinjiang’s internment program. Journalists and diplomats are not allowed access to the camps outside of tightly controlled government tours.

US President Joe Biden’s administration has called China’s treatment of Uyghurs genocide, a position recently adopted by Canada and the Netherlands. China faces sanctions such as a ban on US purchases of cotton and tomatoes from Xinjiang and calls from some Western lawmakers to boycott the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics. (ANI) 

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Polls

Will Indo-US relations improve under Biden?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition


Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – BLUE MOUNTAIN

BANG-Blue-Mountain

ADVERTISEMENT – ASIABET 2020

Asiabet

We make it easier for you by providing you with the latest news, celebrity gossip, and useful articles. Today we are bringing you a new form of entertainment, online casino India.

Casinoexpressindia.com is a website specialized in providing the folk of India with the best online casino out there.

Time to read some reviews about online casinos and start playing some fun games.

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Follow us On Twitter

The first Gandhi King legacy round ... - https://t.co/TnulUkZ850 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #American4Hindus #Community #Diaspora #FIA #FirstGandhiKing #HinduAmericanFoundation #HinduAmericans #IACA #IndianAmericans #IndianCommunity #IndianCommunityMembers
h J R

- March 11, 2021, 10:10 am

Miami sportswear firm Asked to ... - https://t.co/eo7MC0lW1f Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #American4Hindus #Community #Diaspora #FIA #GaneshLeggings #GaneshLeggingsSportWear #HinduAmericanFoundation #HinduAmericans #IACA #IndianAmericans #IndianCommunity
h J R

- March 11, 2021, 10:05 am

Harare Temples reopening after COVID-19 ... - https://t.co/4wIIiosZEY Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #American4Hindus #Community #Diaspora #FIA #HarareTemples #HinduAmericanFoundation #HinduAmericans #IACA #IndianAmericans #IndianCommunity #IndianCommunityMembers
h J R

- March 11, 2021, 10:02 am

#IACA celebrates President's Day by ... - https://t.co/KTw4jn9vFi Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #American4Hindus #Community #Diaspora #FIA #HinduAmericanFoundation #HinduAmericans #HonoringOurHeroes #IACACelebratesPresidentsDay #IndianAmericans #IndianCommunity
h J R

- March 11, 2021, 9:59 am

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.